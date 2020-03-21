Rosario Dawson joins the cast of & # 39; The Mandalorian & # 39;

Home Entertainment Rosario Dawson joins the cast of & # 39; The Mandalorian &...

Rosario Dawson joins the cast of 'The Mandalorian'

Bradley Lamb
Actress from 'Josie and the Pussycats' She has been chosen to play Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi trainee Anakin Skywalker, in the spin-off of 'Star Wars' which premiered in September last year.

Rosario Dawson has joined the "Star Wars" universe by registering for the new season of the spin-off television show "The Mandalorian"

The "Sin City" actress will play Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi trainee Anakin Skywalker, in the Disney + broadcast series.

Ahsoka only appeared in animated form before Rosario agreed to portray a live-action version of the character for the show's second season.

"The Mandalorian", created by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal, premiered in September (19).

