Rosario Dawson joins the cast of & # 39; The Mandalorian & # 39;

Rosario Dawson has joined the "Star Wars" universe by registering for the new season of the spin-off television show "The Mandalorian"

The "Sin City"The actress will play Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi trainee Anakin Skywalker, in the Disney + broadcast series.

Ahsoka only appeared in animated form before Rosario agreed to portray a live-action version of the character for the show's second season.

"The Mandalorian", created by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal, premiered in September (19).