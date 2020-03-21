Rob Gronkowski makes his WWE debut

Rob Gronkowski has officially started his new career.

The former superstar tight end made his WWE debut on "SmackDown,quot; on Friday night.

Gronkowski made his entrance like most fighters, with loud music as he ran and danced into the ring at the WWE Performance Center, which did not have a crowd due to precautions against the coronavirus.

However, Gronkowski did not enter the ring to fight. And his upcoming WWE appearance won't mean he fights, either.

Instead, Gronkowski teamed up with SmackDown fighter Mojo Rawley and host Michael Cole to share his enthusiasm for joining WWE and who would be hosting WrestleMania.

"Let me tell you something," said Gronkowski. "I've been watching since second grade since the nosebleeds when WWE came to Buffalo, New York, my hometown. I've been watching in the arena, the FCW arena that is, in Tampa, Florida, to support my son Mojo Rawley when there were only five people in the stands.

"I've been to WrestleManias with sold-out tickets, in front of 80,000 people. And now, I'm here, in front of zero people. And I'm still excited baby! But this time, I'll be hosting WrestleMania, because I'm ready for anything, Michael "

The two-night WrestleMania event will take place April 4-5 and take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no audience.