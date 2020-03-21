RLWC 2021: Leigh fan Jon Dutton leads the way for the next World Cup | Rugby League News





Jon Dutton's love for the rugby league began to see Leigh as a boy

A lifelong love story with the rugby league, which started after he was taken to see Leigh as a child, has led Jon Dutton to be the man who oversees preparations for next year's World Cup .

The RLWC2021 CEO grew up watching people like Des Drummond and John Woods from the terraces of the former Hilton Park clubhouse, witnessing the win of Leythers' title in 1982 and the visit of Australian tourists they conquered the same year.

Now in his 42nd season supporting Leigh, Dutton still goes with his family to see them at the Championship in the Sports Village, one of the venues that will host next year's global gathering.

"My dad took me when I was five years old and grew up seeing Leigh at Hilton Park," Dutton said. Sky Sports. "I can still remember that Leigh won what has now become a Super League in 1982 and I love the sport."

"I always wanted to play professionally, but I was never good or brave enough, so I guess my job now is not a bad second choice. Sport has played a huge part in my life and I am privileged to be doing the job that I am.

"For me, this is a great opportunity to celebrate some of the best moments I've had in the sport. Athletes are just remarkable and we have a great opportunity to put them on a global stage, and it's not just about elite male athletes. "

Leigh Sports Village is one of the 21 venues for the men's, women's and wheelchair World Cups when the respective tournaments begin in October 2021.

While 80 percent of matches will be played in the north of England, venues like Ricoh Arena in Coventry, plus Emirates Stadium and Copper Box Arena in London, which will host a men's semifinal and wheelchair competition, respectively, they will be used as well.

Closer to the central locations of the rugby league, more associated with football such as Middlesbrough and Newcastle, matches will also be held, the latter hosting the opening match between England and Samoa at St James & # 39; Park, a venue usual for Super League Magic Weekend.

Next year will be the first time that men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments will be held side by side, while countries like the first-time qualifiers Brazil, Norway, Greece and Jamaica will add an additional dimension in the three.

"One of the first decisions was to host the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments together on the same platform at the same time, something that has never been done before," Dutton said.

Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium is among the host cities for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup

"We have some wonderfully exciting teams like Brazil in the women's tournament, Norway playing in the wheelchair tournament and Jamaica and Greece in the men's tournament along with the Pacific nations."

"We know that not everyone wants to play rugby league and that is fine, but it is about using the tournament to inspire people to have a positive impact on people's lives and to be much more than everyone who is congregate to watch rugby league games. "

All participating teams will be integrated into the communities they will be staying in before and during the tournament, with school visits and open training sessions planned to inspire the next generation of players and fans.

Dutton is eager for the next World Cup to have an impact beyond the rugby league world as well, with the tournament's mental fitness card, released in January with Prince Harry, designed to take advantage of the work the sport already has. has done in this area.

The wheelchair rugby league will be presented alongside the men's and women's World Cups next year

Programs for people suffering from dementia and loneliness, along with arts events and a choir designed to ensure that the 2021 Rugby League World Cup leaves a lasting legacy in all walks of life.

"We are well aware that we only exist as a real tournament for five weeks, so we are a temporary vehicle," Dutton said.

"But we also wanted to do everything we could to leave the sport in a better place, whether it be through community clubs that access our grant funds, the mental conditioning program or new spectators who come to watch teams in all levels. "

"Let's hope that our legacy is tangible and positive, and we want this to be something that people can look forward to and celebrate how great the sport of the rugby league is."