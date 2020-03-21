Rishi Kapoor expresses concern for Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor has been in the news since yesterday for her alleged negligence upon returning from London and attending various parties rather than being immediately quarantined. She turned to social media and posted, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of the flu, I tested and tested positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in full quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward." .

While Rishi Kapoor, considering the situation, went to his Twitter account to talk about the problems that the Kapoors are solving. He not only commented that Kanika tested positive, but also spoke about the recent arrest of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor for money laundering.

He shared a photo of Kanika and Rana reflecting and expressed that this is a bad time for the Kapoors and how he hopes and prays to God that nothing bad happens to the rest of the Kapoors, including himself. He also questioned a great name and property like the Hotel Taj Lucknow for failing to properly evaluate visitors.

Rishi ji wrote on his timeline: "Aaj kal kuch,quot; Kapoor "logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hello Malik raksha karna doosre,quot; Kapoor-on "ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di! "

He also added to his opinion by writing: "Think. The Chalo Delhi airport is heading to Nikal Gayi. Why didn't an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel have the ability to control visitors? After all, the Taj is a great name and property, surely they could have detected it!

Well we hope Rishi Kapoor and all his Kapoors are safe and healthy during this crisis …