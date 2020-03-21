Rihanna donates $ 5 million to the coronavirus relief fund through her Clara Lionel charity

As the world faces the consequences of the spread of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, celebrities and artists have announced how they are doing their part.

That list includes Rihanna, who recently revealed that she was spending approximately $ 5 million for the cause through her charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation. Page Six reported that the 32-year-old hit maker promised several million dollars to help organizations like food banks that need resources across the United States and other countries.

TMZ states that much of its fund will also assist medical personnel with various products and equipment, including critical respiratory supplies, protective equipment, and ICU maintenance. Also, the superstar fund will help fight the virus in other parts of the world.

CLF Executive Director Justine Lucas told TMZ journalists that there has never been a more urgent time for people to help communities at risk, especially given that they often do not have the means to fight a such a serious complication.

Rihanna fans know that she created the Clara Lionel Foundation in honor of her grandparents, Lionel Braithwaite and Clara, in 2012. According to page six, each year, she holds the diamond ball, which helps accumulate funds in aid of various responses. of emergency. directives for people around the world.

While many celebrities have been doing their part in fighting the pandemic, others have come under fire for being patronizing. One of those stars was Gal Gadot, among the others who appeared in the video in which she and her friends sang the classic song, "Imagine,quot; by John Lennon.

Charisse Van Horn reported earlier this week that the online reaction to the video was not as positive as might be expected. Earlier today, it was revealed that Hugh Jackman did the same, except that he sang a song from Dear Evan Hansen instead.

At the moment, it's unclear if Hugh's singing went as well as the video directed by Gal Gadot.



