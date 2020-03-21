Ridgeview Condo Fire in Burnsville Sends 1 Person to Hospital with Serious Injury – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Burnsville Fire Department says a fire damaged six units at Ridgeview Condominiums in Burnsville, sending a person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Burnsville Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm at residences in the 12900 block of Nicollet Avenue South at 12:32 a.m. of Saturday.

At the scene, firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the fire from a structure inside the building. They rescued an adult victim who was taken to hospital in serious condition due to "fire related injuries,quot;.

Authorities say six units in the building suffered smoke and / or fire damage and will be uninhabitable for some time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and anyone with information should call the Burnsville Fire Department at 952-895-4570.

Firefighters from Apple Valley and Bloomington assisted the Burnsville Fire Department, as well as Allina Health's first responders.