Remembering that time Kenny Rogers scored on Michael Jordan

The music world will remember Kenny Rogers for his country hits and fried chicken. The world of sports will remember him for the time he scored in Michael Jordan.

After Rogers' death on Saturday, a video began showing the country singer pretending to be Michael Jordan during a basketball game.

In honor of Kenny Rogers today, let's remember the time he scored on Michael Jordan at the 1988 Kenny Rogers Classic Weekend. pic.twitter.com/CODlblr099 – Sports news (@sportingnews) March 21, 2020

The 1988 game was part of the Kenny Rogers Classic Weekend, a three-day fundraising celebration at his Georgia home. The festival featured live music, golf, fishing, and a star-studded 3-in-3 celebrity basketball game played against NBA legends and other celebrities, including Michael Jordan, Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird, and Dominique Wilkens. A prize pool of $ 400,000 was up for grabs.

Naturally Jordan took the game seriously.

After Jordan's hit, the ball passes to Rogers near the top of the wrench. Jordan stands in front of him, but Kenny … knows when to hug them. Rogers pumps fakes, side steps and finds nothing but net.

Chick Hearn, player for the Los Angeles Lakers Lakers, got the call: "Kenny Rogers puts Michael Jordan in the popcorn machine and hits a 21 foot foot! How about that shot?"

Jordan would take revenge later. The clip shows Jordan sending a Rogers layup attempt back.

If you're going to play the game, boy, you have to learn how to play it well.