Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington want to make a new version & # 39; disoriented & # 39;

While promoting their new Hulu series, the stars of & # 39; Little Fires Everywhere & # 39; They discover that they both auditioned for the 1995 teen cult film, but that they lost to their original cast members.

Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington he joked that they should "remake" the 1995 teen cult movie "Clueless" after both stars failed to audition for the original.

In an interview with Buzzfeed to promote his new Hulu series "Little fires everywhere", the stars opened their experiences auditioning for the film, which starred Alice Silverstone like the "valley girl" Cher Horowitz and Stacey Dash as his accomplice Dionne Davenport.

"You know one thing that is public … is that I auditioned so hard for & # 39; Clueless & # 39; and I didn't get it," Reese said, while Kerry admitted, "I did too!"

While "The morning show"Star Reese looked on in shock, Kerry playfully suggested:" That would have been different … we should do, like, a remake! "

"We should recreate a scene from & # 39; Clueless & # 39 ;, that would be a lot of fun!" the "legally blonde" actress exclaimed.

"Yes, with us!" Kerry agreed, as the couple laughed hysterically at the idea.

The stars stunned fans by launching their new drama series a day earlier than planned this week (begins March 16), giving isolated fans something to celebrate amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The launch date occurs when the World Health Organization (WHO) advises people to practice social distancing and stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.