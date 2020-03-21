Raytheon Awarded $ 392 Million for US AIM-9X Tactical Missiles. USA, Allies – Defense Blog

Raytheon, one of the top US defense contractors. USA, Receives a $ 392.4 million modification to a previously awarded contract for Sidewinder AIM-9X tactical missiles.

This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of tactical missiles (Lot 20 AIM-9X, Block II and Block II plus), captive air training missiles, plus round tactical missiles, captive test missiles, special air training missiles, optics advanced target detectors, Block II and II plus guidance units (active battery), captive air training missile guidance units (inert battery), Block I and II propulsion steering sections, electronic units, multipurpose training missiles , back covers, maintenance, sectioning kits, containers and spare parts for the Air Force, the Navy and the governments of Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Japan, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland Qatar, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The company's website said the Sidewinder AIM-9X missile is the world's most advanced short-range air-to-air and surface-to-air tracking missile in the world. It is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft, including F-15, F-16, F / A-18, E / A-18G, F-22, and F-35 fighters.

The effectiveness and versatility of the Sidewinder AIM-9X missile have been battle-tested in various theaters around the world. It is actively deployed in the US Navy. USA And on the planes of the US Air Force. As well as in the air forces of 22 international partner countries.

The current version, the AIM-9X Block II missile, is in its sixteenth year of production. Add a redesigned fuze and digital ignition safety device that improves ground handling and in-flight safety. It also features updated electronics that allow for significant enhancements, including post-launch lockdown capability using a new weapon data link to support beyond visual range compromises.