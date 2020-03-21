Ranking of the 20 Best NSYCN Songs of All Time

It's hard to overstate how important NSYNC is No strings attached It was.
The seminal boy band's second studio album, celebrating their twentieth anniversary on Saturday, March 21, catapulted them to global superstars upon their release. Debuting at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. USA With sales of 2.4 million in the first week, a record that would not be exceeded until Adele releases 25 About 15 years later, the album was undoubtedly them at the peak of their power.
None of us knew at the time that, in just two short years, Justin Timberlake he would go his own way and become a global superstar in his own right, leaving his friends JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick Y Joey Fatone behind. We were too busy wasting our success with hits like "Bye Bye Bye,quot;, "I'll be me,quot; and "This I Promise You,quot;.
With the historic album's 20th anniversary in mind, it got us thinking about some of the debates that used to unleash the band. You know, questions like: Who's better: NSYNC or Backstreet Boys? And who is better: JT or JC? While those two consultations could be discussed endlessly without anyone reaching consensus, there is one thing we feel comfortable proclaiming unequivocally. And that's the NSYNC song that's the best.
So in honor of 20 years of No strings attachedWe present our countdown of the 20 best NSYNC songs ever released.
20. "U Drive Me Crazy,quot; (Winter album): Many of the band's early results sound hopelessly in the late 1990s. This single from their 1998 German Christmas album that inexplicably has nothing to do with the holidays is one of them.
19. "For the girl who has everything,quot; (* NSYNC): As we said, stuck in the 90s.
18. "Here we go,quot; (*NSYNC): Hearing this in 2020 feels like being taken directly back to the middle school rallies. Anything good or bad? We will leave it to you.
17. "I go crazy,quot; (* NSYNC): Everyone was driving everyone crazy in those early years. (See above.)
16. "Music of my heart,quot;: This team with Gloria Estefan he had a lot of star power behind him, with David Foster producing the Diane Warrenopen track. Written for him Meryl Streep film of the same name, the song earned a nomination for Best Original Song at the 1999 Oscars, but lost to Phil Collin& # 39; s Tarzan track "You will be in my heart,quot;.
15. "Trashin & # 39; the Camp,quot;: Speaking of Tarzan, the boys joined Collins for this song on the soundtrack of the Disney movie. The harmonies in this jazzy, scat-heavy song are the next level.
14. "I just received payment,quot; (No strings attached): This version of Johnny Kemp's 1988 hit Jack Swing hit was absolutely the anthem for everyone who joined the workforce in the early '00s.
13. "Space Cowboy,quot; (No strings attached): What was it about the turn of the millennium that pop stars were obsessed with space? However, Chasez did his thing by writing this song, and the late guest verse Lisa "left eye,quot; Lopes Its a classic.
12. "Digital Get Down,quot; (No strings attached): In the canon of songs written in the advent of the Internet age that were obsessed with cyber sex, this supreme queen. And it's even more powerful at this particular moment, if we are honest.
11. "It makes me sick,quot; (No strings attached): Future Atlanta Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss The guys really liked it, writing this R,amp;B-influenced song for them that still totally hits 20 years later.
10. "(God must have spent) a little more time with you,quot; (* NSYNC): Is this song cheesy AF? Insurance. But is its purity totally comforting all these years after? Oh yeah.
9. "I promise you this,quot; (No strings attached): Written by Richard MarxThis song is still one of the best and most romantic ballads of the group. How many couples danced their first dance at their wedding with this? The limit does not exist.
8. "I love you back,quot; (* NSYNC): The song that started it all. Is Max Martinproduced, the group's first single, is so quintessentially '90s; The perfect solution for nostalgia.
7. "Girlfriend,quot; (Celebrity): The group's last single released, Timberlake's work with The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams Y Chad Hugo) here heralded the sound of his solo debut album Justified, which dropped a year later Celebrity. And who doesn't love the Nelly remix?
6. "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,quot; (Home for Christmas): There's something so perfectly ridiculous and cheesy about this, the group's biggest contribution to the modern canon of Christmas music.
5. "Breaking my heart,quot; (* NSYNC): "I Want You Back,quot; may have come first, but this song, also written by Max Martin, is the top song. No buts or anything to add on the subject. And the iconic video, with the white shirts and the choreography in the abandoned house, is stuff from legends.
4. "Gone,quot; (Celebrity): Originally written by Timberlake with Wade Robson as a duet for the first with Michael JacksonThis song from the group's third album is one of the most mature things they released. The harmonies were impeccably tight and it was clear that they had officially been passed from boys to men. He also saw the other four serving as nothing more than glorified backup singers for JT, but that's none of our business.
3. "Pop,quot; (Celebrity): Another Timberlake-Robson ensemble, this lead single from the group's final album is absolutely iconic, with the boys defending the longevity of the pop music genre. And like pop music, this song has stood the test of time. He still slaps you guys. And the breakdown of the dance in the video? NEXT. LEVEL.
2. "Bye Bye Bye,quot; (No strings attached): Find us a millennial that says they don't know the music video choreography for the main single from the group's second album, and we'll show you a liar. This clue, seemingly about the end of a romantic relationship, to the letter, though reportedly about the boys' separation from manager Lou Pearlman, is one of two that everyone immediately thinks of when they think of NSYNC. . And although we love this one with all our hearts, the other one is much better.
1. "It will be me,quot;No strings attached): As if it could have been anything else. Even the song seemed to know it would go to number 1. It's right there in the title. As the only song in the entire NSYNC discography to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (which is crazy, if you think about it), the song written by Max Martin really is his crown jewel. From the slightly menacing way Timberlake sings the hook, inspiring a meme that will never die, to that simple five-part bridge of harmony, this is the group at the peak of their power.
