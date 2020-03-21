Ranking of the 20 Best NSYCN Songs of All Time

It's hard to overstate how important NSYNC is No strings attached It was.

The seminal boy band's second studio album, celebrating their twentieth anniversary on Saturday, March 21, catapulted them to global superstars upon their release. Debuting at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. USA With sales of 2.4 million in the first week, a record that would not be exceeded until Adele releases 25 About 15 years later, the album was undoubtedly them at the peak of their power.

None of us knew at the time that, in just two short years, Justin Timberlake he would go his own way and become a global superstar in his own right, leaving his friends JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick Y Joey Fatone behind. We were too busy wasting our success with hits like "Bye Bye Bye,quot;, "I'll be me,quot; and "This I Promise You,quot;.

With the historic album's 20th anniversary in mind, it got us thinking about some of the debates that used to unleash the band. You know, questions like: Who's better: NSYNC or Backstreet Boys? And who is better: JT or JC? While those two consultations could be discussed endlessly without anyone reaching consensus, there is one thing we feel comfortable proclaiming unequivocally. And that's the NSYNC song that's the best.

So in honor of 20 years of No strings attachedWe present our countdown of the 20 best NSYNC songs ever released.