Rani Mukerji movies that recorded her name on the portals of Hindi cinema

In a career spanning more than two decades, the talented Rani Mukerji made her way to the big league. Even in his debut film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996), movie stars could see a spark in the actor with wine eyes. Earthy, effervescent and emotional … Rani's screen presence is unparalleled. On the occasion of her 42nd birthday, we list some of the Rani Mukerji movies that proved that she is the only Bollywood queen.





one) Saathiya (2002)

Director: Shaad Ali

Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Yash Raj Films, this was a romantic drama. The film starred Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, with Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu appearing in special appearances. It was a remake of the Tamil movie Alaipayuthey, directed by Mani Ratnam with music composed by A. R. Rahman. The narration traced the story of a couple, who escapes and marries only to realize that reality is a different ball game. Rani's natural performance coincided with the spontaneity of the newcomer Vivek. Rani Mukerji's film was shot alongside beautiful songs like Saathiya, Chupke se, Yaar mila de saiyaan, written by Gulzar and composed by A.R. Rahman The film won six Filmfare Awards, one of which went to Rani (Critics Award Best Actress).



2.Hum Tum (2004)

director: Kunal Kohli

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, she starred in Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. Hum Tum follows the occurrences of two characters until, after several years and encounters, they become friends and fall in love. Rani Mukerji's film, loosely based on the 1989 American film When Harry Met Sally, was a progression in time, and Rani's character evolved beautifully displaying emotions of love, loss, and longing in the film. Hum Tum won five Filmfare Awards. The best actress was won by Rani Mukerji.





3. Yuva (2004)

Director: Mani Ratnam.

Rani Mukerji's film tells the stories of three young men from completely different worlds and how a fateful incident on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata changes their lives forever. Rani plays the wife of Abhishek Bachchan's character, Lallan. The two shared effortless chemistry, Rani's simple demeanor lends tangible sensuality to her scenes, especially in the song Kabhi neem neem … She suffers physical and mental abuse because she knows that Lallan's heart is in the right place and someday he will find redemption.





4. See Zara (2004)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Veer-Zaara is a classic cross-border romance. Rani Mukerji's impressive turn as a rookie lawyer, Saamiya Siddiqui, who wants to prove the innocence of a former Indian squad leader (Shah Rukh Khan) in a Lahore jail was a total sale. How his character fights his case and reunites him and his Pakistani lover (Preity Zinta) after 22 years is the turning point of the Rani Mukerji film.





5. Black (2005)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The protagonist of Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan revolves around a deafblind girl, Michelle, and her bond with her teacher, who later develops Alzheimer's disease. Rani Mukerji's movie is inspired by the life of Helen Keller, the blind teacher and activist. Rani said in a Filmfare interview: "Black is the only movie where I don't think I'll ever do any takes or do anything different than what I did." Black won 11 Filmfare Awards. One of them was Rani for Best Critical Actor (Woman).



6. Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Director: Shaad Ali

Bunty Aur Babli is a story of two dreamers, from a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Rakesh (Abhishek Bachchan) and Vimmi (Rani Mukerji) on the quest to fulfill their dreams, swindlers. Like a lively Punjabi girl, Rani was full of color, talk and charisma. Rani Mukerji's movie had great music from Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.



7. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

With this Rani Mukerji film, Karan Johar addressed the issue of infidelity and that it is better to choose not to participate in a dead relationship. Rani Mukerji plays a kindergarten teacher married to her childhood friend Rishi (Abhishek Bachchan). After meeting Dev (Shah Rukh Khan), a soccer player, she realizes that she doesn't really love her husband, although he is a great guy. Like a woman caught between love, guilt, and commitment, hers was a layered performance.

8. No one killed Jessica (2011)

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

The biographical thriller was based on the Jessica Lal murder case. The film starred Vidya Balan as Jessica's sister Sabrina Ali and Rani Mukerji as Meera Gaity, a character inspired by the television journalist who tracks the case. Rani's performance as a reporter, which goes beyond the professional ambition of reserving the culprit, had nuances of empathy and vulnerability. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in a supporting role.



9. Talaash (2012)

Director: Reema Kagti

This Rani Mukerji movie was a psychological thriller that revolved around a mysterious accident that killed a movie star. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film starred Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Rani was seen in the lackluster avatar of a housewife, who mourns the death of her son.

Although the film might not have worked wonders at the box office, Rani's poignant act, along with that of the cast, received praise.





10. Mardaani 2 (2019)

Director: Gopi Puthran

Mardaani 2 is the sequel to the 2014 movie Mardaani. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as Police Officer Shivani Shivaji Roy from the previous movie with greater enthusiasm and courage. Rani Mukerji's film shows how she confronts an intriguing 21-year-old rapist and murderer played by newcomer Vishal Jethwa. His performance had nuances of both: courage and control, anger and restraint.