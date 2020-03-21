Rachel Lindsay posts a photo with her shirtless husband working together in quarantine

%MINIFYHTML51b22db345363c080a940fd5765868ce11% %MINIFYHTML51b22db345363c080a940fd5765868ce12%

Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo look great together, one of the main reasons is that they are both in good shape! With that said, this was once again demonstrated by the Bachelorette star who turned to social media to share a workout photo.

The image showing the shirtless man also came with an update on how they have been doing it in self-isolation together amid the COVID-19 threat.

It turns out they still have to "get on each other nervous,quot; according to the caption!

Working together should be the perfect way for the married couple to stay busy and entertained during quarantine.

In addition, he even made reference to the saying "The couple that (blank) together, stays together,quot;, in his case, the "blank,quot; that is completed with "works,quot;, of course.

‘You already know the saying:‘ The couple who work together … don't make each other nervous. At least this is how it happens in these times. Join us TOMORROW at 3pm EST for a LIVE WORKOUT. Grab your partner, friend, roommate or just yourself and join us for a little RnB Leg Day. #letsgetit, "wrote the Bachelorette star in the caption.

The image he shared on his IG page shows the shirtless man, with his 8 rock hard pack in full screen.

But he wasn't the only one as Lindsey's abs are also visible as she was wearing a light gray crop top and matching high waisted leggings.

Plus, to keep her hair out of the way, she also sported a high bun and a blue headband.

It didn't take long for fans to start talking about the two in the comments section, writing things like, "You guys are a beautiful couple!"

Many people also left heart emojis under the plugin, making it very visible how much they loved the #goals couple.



