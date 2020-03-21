Qatar promises to protect all residents amid leakage in industrial area | Qatar News

Qatar has said it is doing everything it can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and protect its residents, including millions of expatriate workers, a day after a human rights group criticized the Gulf state for its handling of the crisis.

A statement released by the Qatari government on Saturday said it is working closely with employers in the country to "ensure that the medical and wellness needs of residents are met."

More than 480 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Qatar, the highest in the Arab Gulf region. There has been no death in the country so far.

On Saturday, Qatar's municipal and environment ministry said it will close public parks and beaches until further notice to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Closed industrial area

Most of Qatar's cases have been located in what is called the Industrial Area, a shopping center outside the capital Doha, where many of its migrant workers live.

The area has been completely closed since last week to verify the outbreak.

"In the quarantined area, doctors and medical personnel are caring for people, with regular testing and monitoring for all people," The Qatar Government Communications Office (GCO) said in a statement to Al Jazeera.

"Those who test positive or show symptoms are kept under close medical attention and transported to a hospital if necessary."

The statement followed a report by rights group Amnesty International, which said that migrant workers in Qatar are in a "particular risk of exposure to the virus".

"Labor accommodation camps are notoriously overcrowded and lack adequate water and sanitation, which means that workers are inevitably less able to protect themselves from the virus." Amnesty said.

"The proximity of workers to each other in narrow camps does not allow any kind of social distancing either."

On Friday, The Guardian newspaper reported that Qatari migrant workers lived in a "virtual prison" where they were held in "an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty".

The Guardian report alleged that some workers were being laid off without pay until further notice.

Qatari authorities, however, said they were ensuring that workers' wages were paid in the middle of the shutdown.

"Food, water, masks and hand sanitizers are regularly distributed. In coordination with companies, the Ministries (of Labor and Public Health) ensure that the daily needs of workers are met and wages are paid on time," the GCO said.

He added that there have been no deaths from the coronavirus in Qatar and more than 90 percent of the cases are in "good and stable condition".

So far, 27 people have already recovered from COVID-19, including four Qatari citizens, according to the ministry of health.

Qatar said that all its residents or visitors who have confirmed or are possible cases of COVID-19 since March 16 they have been quarantined and are receiving medical care and accommodation under the direction of their Ministry of Public Health.

Amid growing fears of the virus spreading, Qatar last week banned the entry of foreigners and suspended all incoming flights.

Tuesday also announced the closure. of all stores and bank branches, except food stores and pharmacies. Eighty percent of government employees have also been ordered to work from home.