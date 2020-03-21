Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas transmit positive vibes on social media

In the urgency of fighting the coronavirus outbreak, everyone has been doing their part to fight the fatal spread of the virus. Priyanka Chopra, who some time ago organized a concert with the chief WHO (World Health Organization) official, is constantly trying to warn everyone and making sure that people are doing well all over the world.

Priyanka Chopra is currently with her husband Nick Jonas in the USA. USA, where the two have decided to go in isolation. Nick shared a video on his Instagram profile with his wife and captioned the video saying, "I love you all. @Priyanka Chopra." The video begins with Nick saying, "Hello everyone, I know this is an unsafe time for all of us. I hope you are well. Sending positive vibes. Priyanka also joins in and says," Let's just take care of each other. I hope everyone is safe out there. Lots of love."

Watch the video here.

All of the actors have been doing their part as celebrities to share videos and social media posts about how important it is to stay home and not go out and make plans with family and friends. Hopefully netizens and citizens around the world will work together on this and end it.