Some activities must continue even when cities, counties, and states effectively close to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Obviously, our hospitals, doctor's offices, and emergency response systems must remain open. Grocery stores are essential and so are pharmacies.

Our prisons, jails, immigration detention centers, juvenile correctional facilities, and social reintegration houses must remain open. Like nursing homes and any group home environment, these facilities have the potential to be the focus of spread of this new coronavirus. When so many people live nearby and share community facilities, the probability of an outbreak is real.

Many of these entities have already begun preparing for the possibility of an outbreak of this new virus and we hope that others will follow suit. The Colorado American Civil Liberties Union, and other interested groups, sent an open letter to the Governor with recommendations to reduce the threat to those who work and are in these facilities. Much in that letter makes sense, and mayors, city and county administrators, judges, sheriffs, and police chiefs should heed the council.

First, it is imperative to reduce the population in these facilities as much as possible. Not all of them can be released, but many individuals can (especially those who are low-level criminals or whose link has been established at a relatively low level, but for financial reasons the individual was unable to publish it).

Second, reducing the number of newly incarcerated people will reduce the probability of introducing the virus to a population that is mostly quarantined. New additions to a facility population must be quarantined for 14 days. We are concerned by reports that throughout the country ICE is still making new arrests for deportation; We hope that at least those arrests are only of people who have committed violent or other high-level crimes. Reports from Up News Info indicate that at least two arrests were made recently in Denver, which seems absurd.

Third, staff members must receive strict guidelines on how not to introduce the virus to this population, including time off paid even for mild symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 (some who contract the virus have only mild symptoms).

Finally, these facilities must be prepared to care for sick people in a safe and quarantined environment so that the virus does not spread to employees or others. There are already reports of some in prisons with symptoms of this virus and they should be immediately separated from the others.

Governor Jared Polis would be prudent in developing policies for state public and private jails and juvenile correction facilities and in giving those policies and guidelines to county jails.

This brings us to another system that must remain open: the Colorado courts.

The courts have already dramatically reduced their number of cases, by order of Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats. Coats extended the portion of that order declaring that no jury will be convened until May 15 and we believe it is wise. However, there is an exception to your order. Cases that are nearing Colorado's 180-day mark for a speedy trial are ready to move forward. We do not know if a legislative solution to this exception or some kind of executive order is possible, however we believe that it is irresponsible to sit jurors for any reason at a time when our entire economy has been blocked to prevent the spread of a new virus.

There must be some way to delay these cases and prevent juries, judges, court personnel, defendants, witnesses, prosecutors, and defense attorneys from being locked up all day. All it would take would be one person to infect an entire courtroom.

