President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf92fbfc6a5b44d0e5f01623c464fe79911% %MINIFYHTMLf92fbfc6a5b44d0e5f01623c464fe79912%

President Donald Trump has no public appearances scheduled for today, but there will be a Coronavirus Task Force briefing scheduled for noon.

Light schedule saw the Commander-in-Tweet issue two messages so far. One praised the owner of an Arkansas restaurant, who told his tenant to pay the restaurant workers instead of rent. The generous gesture received praise from the President as a "great story."

%MINIFYHTMLf92fbfc6a5b44d0e5f01623c464fe79913% %MINIFYHTMLf92fbfc6a5b44d0e5f01623c464fe79914%

The second tweet in question hopes that a combination of medications used to treat malaria can provide mitigation of the coronavirus. A new study in the International journal of antimicrobial agents The combination has been shown to reduce the duration of the virus in patients. Experts, of course, are skeptical until more evidence comes out, but there is an urge to move forward, given the circumstances.

%MINIFYHTMLf92fbfc6a5b44d0e5f01623c464fe79915% %MINIFYHTMLf92fbfc6a5b44d0e5f01623c464fe79916%

We will update communications as they go further. The storm of tweets so far: