Postpone the Summer Games in Tokyo. Light the Olympic flame until the world defeats the coronavirus.

Here's something the sports world can stand for: The Summer Olympics, with American swimmer Katie Ledecky and Serbian center Nikola Jokic among more than 11,000 athletes who proudly represent 205 countries.

Yes, the Summer Olympics can happen. I really think we'll see the flame lit in Tokyo.

But not this year. Please, in the name of a sensible response to the coronavirus, do not allow the Games to take place in 2020. The Olympics must withdraw and let medical experts tackle a pandemic that has already killed more than 11,500 people in a frightened world.

Postpone the Summer Olympics. Do it now.

Any idea that athletes should jump into the pool or run around the track in four months, all to the benefit of the greed of the International Olympic Committee, seems to be sheer madness, not to mention socially irresponsible.

In the name of fair, but far more crucial competition, for the sake of global health, I humbly suggest that the Tokyo Summer Games be postponed for exactly one year, beginning on July 24, 2021.

While I would like to take credit for this idea, let me offer a fist bump (from the proper social distance, of course) to USA Swimming President Tim Hinchey. He took the bold step on Friday of sending a heavily redacted letter to our country's Olympic leadership, imploring the postponement of the competition in Japan.

"Everyone has experienced unimaginable interruptions just a few months before the Olympics, casting doubt on the authenticity of a level playing field for everyone," wrote Hinchey, who served six years as president of the Colorado Rapids before taking his current concert in 2017.

“There are no perfect answers, and this will not be easy; however, it is a solution that provides a concrete path forward and enables all athletes to prepare for a safe and successful Olympic Games in 2021. "

The coronavirus is scary. But to deal with it, what most of us want is to speak directly. Hinchey not only told us the bad news that the Games need to hear, but gave us a specific goal to pursue while dreaming of better days ahead.

Meanwhile, the United States Olympic Committee honors the poppycocks, hoping against all hope that the Games can somehow continue, while NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball commissioners wisely decided an indefinite suspension of the game.

"The decision about the Games does not rest with us," said USOC President Susanne Lyons, and passed the money on to everyone from the World Health Organization to the Japanese government. "But we wouldn't send our athletes in danger if we don't think it's safe."

Well, a magic wand isn't going to make the coronavirus go away, no matter how much we want to see gymnast Simone Biles defy gravity in Tokyo. So why delay the decision? Here's a hint: Lyons' expertise is in marketing, not medical research, where infectious disease experts have warned of a second major hit on coronavirus cases, even if we can reduce its spread over the next few weeks.

Hey, I get it. This is America, home of the almighty dollar. Money spins the five rings of the Olympic circus. NBC paid $ 1.45 billion to secure broadcast rights rates for the 2020 Summer Games. It's hard for anyone to get away from that type of moola.

But if you're a fat cat from NBC or the IOC, try to mourn the bartender and hotel maid fired as this pandemic continues.

While we are all hunkered down from Denver to Milan in isolation, viewing "Ferris Bueller's Day Off,quot; with a new appreciation for the title, as we pray for the coronavirus it won't kill someone we love, there's a powerful enough sense of purpose as if to unite The world against this pandemic.

At the same time, forgive me for confessing moments of weakness. I'm looking forward to going into a restaurant, ordering a Manhattan, and telling the kitchen that I like lamb chops cooked over medium heat. How many times can a proud man lose Connect Four with his spouse without going crazy?

Yes, we know that the right thing is to stay inside. But this constant dripping, dripping, dripping of boredom and ambiguity can be maddening for all of us.

When can we go out and play, attend a concert, or take the family to the ball game again?

Weightlifters and wrestlers who sweat and sacrifice to compete in the Tokyo Games for much of their lives must deal with the same uncertainty. Denver native Adeline Gray is a 29-year-old fighter who has won five world championships but wants one more shot at Olympic gold that has eluded her.

"Ambiguity is a real cause of significant anxiety," said Sarah Hirshland, executive director of the USOC. "These are athletes who do this (train) for their only chance … or their last chance."

At this moment of the coronavirus, all we all want is a chance to fight to win.

Postpone the Games until 2021. The promise of the Olympic flame will give athletes and fans something to happily anticipate as we all fight bigger battles now.