Positive updates on the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Goodnewsnetwork.com

If your news source seems to have been inundated with stressful updates on the COVID-19 outbreaks, don't be afraid, there are plenty of positive updates on the pandemic as well.

%MINIFYHTML1a7ead2b5889e1002d1167c9d1d0cf7611% %MINIFYHTML1a7ead2b5889e1002d1167c9d1d0cf7612%

So without further ado, here is a list of 10 hopeful headlines about the coronavirus response from around the world.

1) US researchers USA First COVID-19 Vaccine Delivered to Volunteers in Experimental Test Program

Scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle delivered the first rounds of a possible coronavirus vaccine to several dozen optimistic volunteers earlier this week.

A 43-year-old recipient of the vaccine is Jennifer Haller, the mother of two teenagers.

She smiled after telling AP reporters that she was "feeling great,quot; when she left the clinic.

"This is an incredible opportunity to do something," he added.

2) Distilleries across America are making their own hand sanitizers to give away for free

Amid the national shortage of hand sanitizers, alcohol distilleries in Atlanta, Portland, rural Georgia and North Carolina have begun using their facilities to make their own sanitation products.

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) says cleaning your hands with an alcohol-based disinfectant can help kill viruses on your hands, many of the distilleries say they hope to continue producing their disinfectants until the virus has been properly contained.

3) Air pollution plummets in cities with high quarantine rates

Satellite readings of air pollution levels in China and Italy show that the regions most affected by COVID-19 have also caused air pollution levels to drop dramatically.

Some reports estimate that China's quarantine has prevented more than 100 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions from entering the atmosphere, which is roughly the equivalent of what Chile produces in a year.

Not only have similar effects been reported across Italy, Venice's canals and waterways are cleaner than ever with the crystal clear waters in the absence of diesel boats and gondoliers.

4) Johns Hopkins Researcher Says Antibodies from Recovered COVID Patients May Help Protect People at Risk

The vaccine being tested in Seattle isn't the only potential treatment for the disease: A Johns Hopkins University immunologist is reviving a century-old blood-derived treatment for use in the United States in hopes of curbing the spread of the disease.

The technique uses antibodies from the blood plasma or serum of people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection to increase the immunity of newly infected patients and those at risk of contracting the disease.

5) South Korean outbreak finally subsides as recoveries outnumber new infections for three days in a row

According to Reuters, South Korea recorded more cases of COVID-19 recovery on March 6 than new infections for the first time since the nation experienced the largest Asian outbreak outside of China.

Since the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported in South Korea in January, the nation peaked at 909 new infections on February 29. Now, however, Reutersreports that the declining infection rate has continued to decline with fewer than 100 new cases reported for several days in a row.

6) China celebrates several recovery milestones after temporary hospitals close and parks reopen

Crowds of medical personnel and discharged patients were filmed celebrating the closure of the 14 temporary hospitals that opened in Wuhan to treat patients with COVID-19 during the worst outbreak.

Authorities told the South China Morning Post This week, the virus had finally peaked as the nation's continent experienced just 11 new cases on March 13, most of which came from international travelers.

As the outbreak is finally brought under control, parks and tourist attractions slowly begin to reopen to the public in careful moderation.

7) Australian researchers testing two drugs as possible "cures,quot; for the virus

At the University of Queensland Clinical Research Center, scientists discovered that two different drugs, both registered and available in Australia, have completely eliminated traces of the disease in test tubes.

Not only that, the drugs were administered to some of the country's first COVID-19 patients, resulting in "the disappearance of the virus and complete recovery from infection," the researchers told News.com.au.

The university is now looking to conduct a nationwide drug trial to assess the efficacy and tolerance of each drug administered separately and together.

8) Uber Eats is supporting the North American restaurant industry by exempting delivery fees from 100,000 restaurants

As restaurants in Canada and the United States are forced to temporarily close amid COVID-19 outbreaks, Uber Eats has announced that they will waive delivery rates for independent restaurants.

"We know that the success of each restaurant depends on customer demand," the company said in a statement. "That is why we are urgently working to direct orders to independent restaurants in Eats, to help offset the significant slowdown in restaurant dining.

"As more customers choose to stay indoors, we do not apply the delivery fee to the more than 100,000 independent restaurants in the United States and Canada at Uber Eats. We will also launch targeted and targeted marketing campaigns daily, both in-app and via email, to promote delivery to local restaurants, especially those new to the app. "

9) Dutch and Canadian researchers are reporting innovative additional research on virus treatment

Scientists in Canada and the Netherlands have also made medical advances of their own. In Toronto, a team of researchers managed to isolate the agent responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which will help researchers around the world develop better diagnostic tests, treatments and vaccines.

"Researchers at these world-class institutions came together popularly to successfully isolate the virus in just a few weeks," said Dr. Rob Kozak, clinical microbiologist at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center. "It shows the amazing things that can happen when we collaborate."

Meanwhile, Dutch researchers have submitted a scientific paper to publish on how they have identified an antibody to the virus, and it could be the first in the world.

10) Here are a ton of other ways that people and businesses support each other throughout the US outbreak. USA

Dollar General has announced that they will dedicate their opening shopping hours to older customers. Athletes and sports teams agree to pay the salaries of the arena employees during the closure. Utilities, owners, automakers, and internet providers are waiving a series of late payment fees and payments to ease the financial burden of the shutdown. School districts across the country are still opening their doors to serve meals to children and families.

Overall, the pandemic situation may seem bleak, but these are just a few examples of how companies and people still take care of each other in times of trouble.