Porsha Williams closes a deal with her mother, Mrs. Diane – Watch her video

Porsha William just closed a deal with her mother, Mrs. Diane, about some "mommy hours." Check out the video he shared on his social media account below.

‘What time should I choose? Lol Mom, time thanks @msdianeofficial 😂 #MillionDollarPancakes ’, Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, “ I'm so happy that you had that baby that has brought so much joy to your world & # 39; & # 39 ;, and another follower who loves the natural look of Porsha posted this: “ Good afternoon Porsha , you are so beautiful without makeup that you look so natural. & # 39;

Another follower said: Y Yasss! Now I see it without all the makeup! Yes, Pj is your twin, "and a fan posted this:" Porsha, you look so young, still beautiful, without makeup! "

Someone else said: ‘You cannot leave the house. What time is it mommy, going to the next room? Lol "and a commenter posted this:" Senior PJ looks good haha! You are so naturally beautiful; You don't need any makeup! "

A follower posted: ‘I wish my mother was alive to be with me and my baby. This would be so us 😔😔😔. No lime having you here on earth. "

One commenter said the following: ‘I love you from London Porsha! You keep making me laugh, keep holding it baby. "

Another follower also appreciated the natural look of Porsha: ‘I swear @ porsha4real looks like a different person without makeup hahaha! In no way is this a woman in her 40s, more like 20 years. "

Someone else said, "I love your mom because she reminds me of my mommy beauty and a heart of gold."

Speaking of Ms. Diane, Porsha announced to her fans that she managed to reach 100,000 followers on her social media account.

Porsha told her fans in 2019 that she had created an Instagram account for her mother and now look how far she went!



