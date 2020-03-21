Police Identify Stoughton Man Killed In Rt. 24 Rollover Accident

%MINIFYHTML91b065beda286ccba77f27d5d82d4b6811% %MINIFYHTML91b065beda286ccba77f27d5d82d4b6812%

BOSTON (AP) – Authorities have identified the man who died in a rollover accident on Route 24 in Randolph.

Massachusetts State Police say Charles Scott, 23, of Stoughton, died Friday after being thrown out of his car in an accident near Exit 20. Police say Scott was heading south when his car He got off the road and hit a barrier before flying and flying. finished.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident. Scott was treated on the scene and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt. The researchers believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.