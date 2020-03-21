Police: "Detonating Explosive Device,quot; Found Along Highway in North Branch – Up News Info

Home Local News Police: "Detonating Explosive Device,quot; Found Along Highway in North Branch – Up...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police officers in North Branch discovered a suspicious item along the road on Saturday morning, and the police later determined that it was a "detonated explosive device."

According to a statement, police officers responded to reports of a suspicious device on the side of the road at 420th Street, half a mile east of Forest Boulevard, around 9:45 a.m., where they discovered a white PVC pipe. that "there appeared to be an improvised explosive device."

Officers then requested a member of the St. Paul Police Department's Bomb Squad. The bomb technician arrived shortly after and the roads in the area were closed.

Authorities say the bomb technician investigated the device and determined that it was "worn and safe to collect as evidence."

This is an open investigation and the public is encouraged to contact the North Branch Police Department with any information about the incident.

