Police: "Detonating Explosive Device,quot; Found Along Highway in North Branch – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police officers in North Branch discovered a suspicious item along the road on Saturday morning, and the police later determined that it was a "detonated explosive device."

According to a statement, police officers responded to reports of a suspicious device on the side of the road at 420th Street, half a mile east of Forest Boulevard, around 9:45 a.m., where they discovered a white PVC pipe. that "there appeared to be an improvised explosive device."

Officers then requested a member of the St. Paul Police Department's Bomb Squad. The bomb technician arrived shortly after and the roads in the area were closed.

#PSA: If you see a squad parked in the middle of the road with flashing hazard lights, that means the road is closed. A deputy had several motorists try to drive around the team. We don't park in the middle of the road just for fun. #TweetAlong pic.twitter.com/13nOhQvNQ1 – Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) March 21, 2020

Authorities say the bomb technician investigated the device and determined that it was "worn and safe to collect as evidence."

This is an open investigation and the public is encouraged to contact the North Branch Police Department with any information about the incident.