Police: boy beaten and killed in car while riding a bicycle in Blaine on Friday night – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a teenager was hit and killed by a car while riding a bicycle in Blaine on Friday night. The identities of the rider and driver are retained at this time.

The first responders were at the intersection of 129th Avenue Northeast and Lincoln Street in Blaine just after 6:30 p.m., according to a press release. Police say the boy was riding an eastbound bicycle, along with two other teens, when a westbound Saab vehicle hit him head-on. Emergency medical technicians attempted to take steps to save the boy's life, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is not known if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The Blaine Police Department, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the accident. The Minnesota State Patrol is helping with the reconstruction of the crash.