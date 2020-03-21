Home Local News PHOTOS: Colorado faces coronavirus

PHOTOS: Colorado faces coronavirus

Matilda Coleman
As COVID-19 disease spreads throughout Colorado, so does the uncertainty caused by the consequences of measures to curb its spread. Over the past two weeks, photojournalists for the Denver Post documented how Coloradoans cope with this extraordinary crisis and get on with daily life despite so much turmoil.

Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info

Colorado Governor Jared Polis addresses the media on the continuing effects of the coronavirus from his office inside the state capitol on March 11, 2020 in Denver.

Custodian Chris Martinez, top left, is ...
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info

Janitor Chris Martinez, top left, cleans the railings at the chamber level of the Colorado State Capital Building in Denver on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The Mullen players celebrate a 4A victory ...

Hyoung Chang, Up News Info

The Mullen players celebrate on Thursday March 12, 2020 by winning the 4A Girl Semifinal State Championship game against Berthoud in front of empty seats at the Denver Coliseum. Mullen won 64-57 in OT. CHSAA suspended the rest of the state basketball tournament after Thursday night's women's semifinal games.

The Arvada Costco warehouse was busy ...

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info

The Arvada Costco Warehouse was busy with shoppers preparing for the coronavirus outbreak on March 13, 2020 in Denver.

There is little or no toilet ...

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info

Supplies of toilet paper and paper towels were dwindling at the Safeway supermarket in Lakewood on March 13, 2020.

A man in a green shirt ...

Daniel Brenner, special for the Denver Post

A man in a green shirt watches from his balcony on Saturday, March 14, 2020 near Union Station. The annual Denver St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

David Storey is processing the samples ...

Hyoung Chang, Up News Info

David Storey processes samples for the COVID-19 test at the Laboratory Services Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Denver on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Director Lisa Straight (center) delivers ...

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info

Principal Lisa Straight, center, hands over a bag of sanitation supplies to Jon, who declined to give his last name, left, at his camp in Five Points, as Betsy Chanthapaseuth records information in an attempt to help curb the COVID-19 spread on Thursday. , March 12, 2020. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment provided kits with hand sanitizer, maps of hand washing stations, snacks and water for homeless people near Five Points.

A parishioner prays with the Rev. Dr. ...

Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info

A parishioner prays with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Dunn, out of the picture, during a "drive,quot; mass at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church on March 15, 2020 in Aurora.

Music does not play on ...

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info

Music is not playing in the Lakewood High School Music Room on March 16, 2020 in Lakewood. Jeffco Public Schools implemented a remote learning and work plan where teachers, students, and staff will educate and learn from home with online programs during an unknown period due to COVID-19.

Allie Vanderploeg, 8, gymnast, left, ...

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info

Allie Vanderploeg, an eight-year-old gymnast, left, a second-grader at Jeffco Public Schools, works with her brother, Kaden, 13, downtown, in seventh grade, and her sister, Maddie, from 11, in fifth grade, at home. during the first day of online learning on March 17, 2020 in Lakewood. Jeffco Public Schools implemented a remote learning and work plan where teachers, students, and staff will educate and learn from home with online programs during an unknown period due to COVID-19.

From left to right José García, ...

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info

From left to right, José García, Mary Garibay, Shelby Gallegos and Lenora Vallejos clean a classroom at the Bruce Randolph school on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Roberta Luna collects free meals, ...

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info

Roberta Luna picks up free meals, for her three grandchildren, outside Cowell Elementary on March 16, 2020 in Denver. The Denver Public Schools will deliver free meals to students at 11 locations throughout the city, using a take-away style system from March 16 to April 3.

West Metro firefighter / paramedics Victoria DiGiannantonio, left, ...

Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info

West Metro firefighters / paramedics, Victoria DiGiannantonio, left, and Brandon Ramirez, right, wear their personal protective equipment, or PPE, while on a medical call with West Metro Fire Rescue at Station One on March 17, 2020 in Lakewood. Because seventy percent of the calls in his district are medical calls, the fire department has decided that all firefighters use dangerous-style equipment to prevent them from receiving COVID-19 while answering medical calls.

West Metro Firefighter William Baker, left, ...

Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info

West Metro firefighter William Baker, left, and Capt.Kent Grosse, right, don their personal protective equipment as they prepare for a medical call at the West Metro One fire rescue station in Denver on March 17, 2020.

Forklift operator Don Roland moves ...

Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info

Forklift operator Don Roland removes a Barilla pasta scoop from a truck at Load to Ride on March 18, 2020 in Denver. The pasta will go to King Soopers. Load to Ride typically transports hard products like granite counter tops. plastic items, machines, etc. across the country, but now he's helping move food to area grocery stores.

Server Will Albino, on the left, washes his ...

Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info

Server Will Albino, left, regularly washes his hands as he works on take-away orders at Nobel Riot Wine Bar or now Nobel Fry-it on March 18, 2020 in Denver.

Four-year-old Messiah Guyton puts at hand ...

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info

Messiah Guyton, 4, puts on hand sanitizer before eating his snack provided by the Hoffman Library, a branch of the Aurora Public Library, as he and other neighborhood children play outside the library on March 18, 2020 .

Hyoung Chang, Up News Info

Janitor Ricardo Ramos cleans windows in a nearly empty Denver Central Market on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Shaun Michaels shoots ...

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info

Shaun Michaels is approved to stay active despite the closing of the gym in Washington Park on Wednesday March 18, 2020.

Volunteer Mark Truitt sorting boxes of ...

Hyoung Chang, Up News Info

Volunteer Mark Truitt sorts boxes of canned food under the viaduct near the corner of Colfax Avenue. and Osage St. in Denver, Colorado, Friday, March 20, 2020. Food for Thought, a Food Bank of the Rockies partner, prepared 3,500 bags of emergency food early Friday morning to share with children receiving meals. at Denver Public Schools emergency food sites. .

A woman wearing a mask ...

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info

A woman wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 crisis tries to stay dry as the snow continues to fall on March 19, 2020 in Denver.

Customers wait patiently in a heavy ...

Andy Cross, Up News Info

Customers wait patiently in a heavy snowstorm to enter Costco in Aurora on March 19, 2020.

A man walks past a sign ...

Andy Cross, Up News Info

A man walks past a sign along East Colfax Avenue near Grant Street, urging people to stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 19, 2020.

Jack Gaffney flies on home ski ...

Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info

Jack Gaffney flies over the homemade ski jump in his backyard on March 19, 2020 in Nederland. Although it looks like Gaffney is skiing in the field, it's actually just his backyard. The University of California senior was sad that the ski season was over, so he decided to take advantage of almost 17 inches of snow in his backyard to do a few laps and build the jump.

A crochet tree wrap with a ...

Andy Cross, Up News Info

A crocheted tree wrap with a short and timely message to love your neighbor at Observatory Park during a spring snowstorm on March 19, 2020.

