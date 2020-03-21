PHOTOS: Colorado faces coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML56068be66696b36aa92fcea4c22a6cd311% %MINIFYHTML56068be66696b36aa92fcea4c22a6cd312%

As COVID-19 disease spreads throughout Colorado, so does the uncertainty caused by the consequences of measures to curb its spread. Over the past two weeks, photojournalists for the Denver Post documented how Coloradoans cope with this extraordinary crisis and get on with daily life despite so much turmoil.