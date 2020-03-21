PHOTOS: Colorado faces coronavirus

As COVID-19 disease spreads throughout Colorado, so does the uncertainty caused by the consequences of measures to curb its spread. Over the past two weeks, photojournalists for the Denver Post documented how Coloradoans cope with this extraordinary crisis and get on with daily life despite so much turmoil.
Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info
Colorado Governor Jared Polis addresses the media on the continuing effects of the coronavirus from his office inside the state capitol on March 11, 2020 in Denver.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Janitor Chris Martinez, top left, cleans the railings at the chamber level of the Colorado State Capital Building in Denver on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
The Mullen players celebrate on Thursday March 12, 2020 by winning the 4A Girl Semifinal State Championship game against Berthoud in front of empty seats at the Denver Coliseum. Mullen won 64-57 in OT. CHSAA suspended the rest of the state basketball tournament after Thursday night's women's semifinal games.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
The Arvada Costco Warehouse was busy with shoppers preparing for the coronavirus outbreak on March 13, 2020 in Denver.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Supplies of toilet paper and paper towels were dwindling at the Safeway supermarket in Lakewood on March 13, 2020.
Daniel Brenner, special for the Denver Post
A man in a green shirt watches from his balcony on Saturday, March 14, 2020 near Union Station. The annual Denver St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
David Storey processes samples for the COVID-19 test at the Laboratory Services Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Denver on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
Principal Lisa Straight, center, hands over a bag of sanitation supplies to Jon, who declined to give his last name, left, at his camp in Five Points, as Betsy Chanthapaseuth records information in an attempt to help curb the COVID-19 spread on Thursday. , March 12, 2020. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment provided kits with hand sanitizer, maps of hand washing stations, snacks and water for homeless people near Five Points.
Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info
A parishioner prays with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Dunn, out of the picture, during a "drive,quot; mass at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church on March 15, 2020 in Aurora.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Music is not playing in the Lakewood High School Music Room on March 16, 2020 in Lakewood. Jeffco Public Schools implemented a remote learning and work plan where teachers, students, and staff will educate and learn from home with online programs during an unknown period due to COVID-19.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Allie Vanderploeg, an eight-year-old gymnast, left, a second-grader at Jeffco Public Schools, works with her brother, Kaden, 13, downtown, in seventh grade, and her sister, Maddie, from 11, in fifth grade, at home. during the first day of online learning on March 17, 2020 in Lakewood. Jeffco Public Schools implemented a remote learning and work plan where teachers, students, and staff will educate and learn from home with online programs during an unknown period due to COVID-19.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
From left to right, José García, Mary Garibay, Shelby Gallegos and Lenora Vallejos clean a classroom at the Bruce Randolph school on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Roberta Luna picks up free meals, for her three grandchildren, outside Cowell Elementary on March 16, 2020 in Denver. The Denver Public Schools will deliver free meals to students at 11 locations throughout the city, using a take-away style system from March 16 to April 3.
Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info
West Metro firefighters / paramedics, Victoria DiGiannantonio, left, and Brandon Ramirez, right, wear their personal protective equipment, or PPE, while on a medical call with West Metro Fire Rescue at Station One on March 17, 2020 in Lakewood. Because seventy percent of the calls in his district are medical calls, the fire department has decided that all firefighters use dangerous-style equipment to prevent them from receiving COVID-19 while answering medical calls.
Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info
West Metro firefighter William Baker, left, and Capt.Kent Grosse, right, don their personal protective equipment as they prepare for a medical call at the West Metro One fire rescue station in Denver on March 17, 2020.
Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info
Forklift operator Don Roland removes a Barilla pasta scoop from a truck at Load to Ride on March 18, 2020 in Denver. The pasta will go to King Soopers. Load to Ride typically transports hard products like granite counter tops. plastic items, machines, etc. across the country, but now he's helping move food to area grocery stores.
Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info
Server Will Albino, left, regularly washes his hands as he works on take-away orders at Nobel Riot Wine Bar or now Nobel Fry-it on March 18, 2020 in Denver.
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
Messiah Guyton, 4, puts on hand sanitizer before eating his snack provided by the Hoffman Library, a branch of the Aurora Public Library, as he and other neighborhood children play outside the library on March 18, 2020 .
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Janitor Ricardo Ramos cleans windows in a nearly empty Denver Central Market on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
Shaun Michaels is approved to stay active despite the closing of the gym in Washington Park on Wednesday March 18, 2020.
Hyoung Chang, Up News Info
Volunteer Mark Truitt sorts boxes of canned food under the viaduct near the corner of Colfax Avenue. and Osage St. in Denver, Colorado, Friday, March 20, 2020. Food for Thought, a Food Bank of the Rockies partner, prepared 3,500 bags of emergency food early Friday morning to share with children receiving meals. at Denver Public Schools emergency food sites. .
RJ Sangosti, Up News Info
A woman wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 crisis tries to stay dry as the snow continues to fall on March 19, 2020 in Denver.
Andy Cross, Up News Info
Customers wait patiently in a heavy snowstorm to enter Costco in Aurora on March 19, 2020.
Andy Cross, Up News Info
A man walks past a sign along East Colfax Avenue near Grant Street, urging people to stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 19, 2020.
Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info
Jack Gaffney flies over the homemade ski jump in his backyard on March 19, 2020 in Nederland. Although it looks like Gaffney is skiing in the field, it's actually just his backyard. The University of California senior was sad that the ski season was over, so he decided to take advantage of almost 17 inches of snow in his backyard to do a few laps and build the jump.
Andy Cross, Up News Info
A crocheted tree wrap with a short and timely message to love your neighbor at Observatory Park during a spring snowstorm on March 19, 2020.