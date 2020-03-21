Philip Rivers considered retirement before signing with the Colts: "Everything went well,quot;

Philip Rivers says he considered retiring before signing a one-year contract to join the Indianapolis Colts, but he is confident he can still play at a high level.

The 38-year-old quarterback will embark on a new experience with the Colts after spending his entire NFL career with the Chargers, first in San Diego and then in Los Angeles.

He admitted that he was not at his best in the 2019 season, when he threw 20 interceptions for a team that missed the NFL playoffs, leading him to contemplate the idea of ​​moving away from the sport.

Rivers, however, retains the hunger to keep playing, saying "it all worked,quot; to meet with Colts coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who worked with Rivers when they were with the Chargers.

"I think really where we settled in is that I still love playing, it certainly doesn't come from my best year (in 2019), but I know I can still play at a high level," Pro Bowler told reporters eight times on Saturday. "It was one of those deals where we said if there was nothing else there (retirement) that would be our answer. I don't want to just try to keep playing."

He added: "I was still excited to play and was looking forward to another chance to continue my career and certainly grateful that it was with the Colts."

"Everything went well. I am very grateful for the way it worked and excited to be a part of this again, because we know this is the best team game."

Rivers has not ruled out continuing beyond his new contract, which is reportedly worth $ 25 million, but has no plans to follow the example of Tom Brady, who will play in the league at age 43 after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. .

"I don't think you see me in the Tom Brady range, but I'm excited and I feel like I can still help a soccer team win a championship," he said.

Following Rivers' arrival, and with Jacoby Brissett, last season's starting quarterback still on the roster, the Colts have released Brian Hoyer, who joined the team last September.