Phaedra Parks addresses the issue of homeschooling amid social distancing

Phaedra Parks has just revealed how the home education situation is going during these difficult times of social distancing. Check out her message she shared on social media below.

& # 39; I had planned to make a # prayer call this week, but in the middle of trying to get my # teacher certification, # work on my other 4 jobs, prepare 3 meals and 20 snacks a day and write my going to need a refund or a paraprofessional stipend for all this private school tuition I paid for. I couldn't organize the call, so forgive me 🙏🏾 Hopefully next week will be better 🤨 #croona #rona narrates the new normal #momlife 🥂 & # 39; Phaedra captioned her post

Someone commented, "Some teachers were caught sleeping on the job too," and another follower said, "The parks keep doing what you're doing, you will be truly blessed."

A fan exclaimed: "Wow, beautiful, I know you can't wait for your next vacation after all this." Crazy !! & # 39;

Someone else received the comments and posted the following message: "I am a teacher and I really wanted to pour myself a glass of wine while trying to solve the virtual classes … I was stressed," the good Lord prevails, and I waited until the business. the day was over.

Another follower said, "I was just about to make a no-show call this morning because my students wouldn't stop asking about field trips."

A few days ago, Phaedra was talking about the first time in the house with her children.

I also prayed for all the parents and caregivers during this really difficult time.

‘Day one of being #home #school #mom #main. # I LOVE my children, but teaching children is NOT my ministry. May God grant all moms, dads and caregivers patience and grace during this quarantine. God sent a village to sustain us during this difficult difficult time we will survive #Coronavirus # covid_19 Pha ’Phaedra captioned his post.

Back then, fans sent their best wishes to Phaedra.



