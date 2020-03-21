PG,amp;E donates 1 million face masks to California hospitals – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Pacific Gas & Electric is donating nearly a million protective masks from the supply it keeps on hand for fire-response teams and construction zones to California hospitals and first responders, officials from the company.

The 480,000 N95 masks and 470,000 surgical masks will go to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, for hospitals and those on the front facing a critical shortage of protective equipment.

The company maintains a supply of masks for utility teams working in construction zones or responding to wildfires, said Andy Vesey, CEO and president of PG,amp;E.

PG,amp;E is donating as much as possible to Cal OES, but maintains sufficient numbers for field workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for the upcoming fire season, Vesey said.

Additionally, PG,amp;E employees are also collecting masks and other equipment from their personal emergency kits to donate to hospitals and emergency services in their local areas.

The utility company and the PG,amp;E Corporation Foundation are also contributing $ 1 million to nonprofits that help people facing food shortages, as well as small businesses that are affected by a public health emergency. Donations come from shareholder funds, not customers, PG,amp;E said.

