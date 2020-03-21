Pets unlikely to transmit coronavirus to owners – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – Rabbits, turtles, cats, dogs, hamsters are part of our lives, and many wonder if these pets can contract the coronavirus.

Nancy McKenney, executive director of the Marin Humane Society, says the only concern would be the fur of the animals.

Still, it is highly unlikely that the virus can travel from your dog or cat, even if it contracts the virus.

At this point, there has been no case where animals have transmitted the virus to other pets or humans.

She says now is a good time to spend time with your furry friends.

"Animals really are a good stress reducer for people. They give us what we call unconditional love, so it's good to be home and enjoy that time, "says McKenney." Make the most of this time with your animals and really enjoy that time together because, again, it will help you and help to,quot;.

Experts recommend that pet owners have a plan for someone to care for their pets in case they get sick, and always call ahead before entering a clinic.