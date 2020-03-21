Peter Weber says he plans to move out of his parents' home

Pilot Pete is packing.

The Bachelor star Peter Weber He invited fans on Instagram to ask him the hottest questions during a question-and-answer session on Friday.

Fans asked Peter about his favorite movie of all time (Top Gun), her favorite karaoke song, her favorite food (Cuban food, of course), her favorite place to fly, among other things, but the juiciest question was that of a fan who asked her if she had "any plan not to live at home,quot;. "

To which the 28-year-old responded by yelling "I'm leaving on a jet plane,quot; from John Denver in a video with his mom and dad in the background.

He also wrote, "But the real conversation is yes, whether it's New York for about a year or LA."

"Don't let the door hit you on the way out!" the Single Star's father joked in the background. His mom Barbara said: "We are empty nests!"

If you wonder why the infamous Single he still lives with his parents, so let us refresh your memory.