Peter Weber says he plans to move out of his parents' home

Pilot Pete is packing.
The Bachelor star Peter Weber He invited fans on Instagram to ask him the hottest questions during a question-and-answer session on Friday.
Fans asked Peter about his favorite movie of all time (Top Gun), her favorite karaoke song, her favorite food (Cuban food, of course), her favorite place to fly, among other things, but the juiciest question was that of a fan who asked her if she had "any plan not to live at home,quot;. "
To which the 28-year-old responded by yelling "I'm leaving on a jet plane,quot; from John Denver in a video with his mom and dad in the background.
He also wrote, "But the real conversation is yes, whether it's New York for about a year or LA."
"Don't let the door hit you on the way out!" the Single Star's father joked in the background. His mom Barbara said: "We are empty nests!"
If you wonder why the infamous Single he still lives with his parents, so let us refresh your memory.
Before her son's debut as the star of The BachelorPete's parents were invited on the Bachelor Party podcast.
During the episode, Pete's mother shared that her entire family still lives under the same roof because they are "very close,quot; and "we support each other in every way, and we are best friends, not just parents."
She added: "People forget: I am Cuban, that's fine … In the old days, Cuba, children would be home and at 20 years old they would get married, and still live at home. Grandparents … it was a big family Happy. Everyone who lived at home, so contrary to what many people say, I can't wait to get rid of the kids … our culture is a little different, and it's not that one is right and wrong, we want to keep that family bond, that unity together. And that's one of the reasons that Peter and my other son Jack still live at home, because there is no reason to really move. "
But aside from cultural norms, Pete's mother also shared that "it's better to save your money,quot; and invest in buying your own home in the future.
"Responsibly, he can do it, but I'm only looking for the right place for him when we decide he's going to take that step … but we are very happy to live at home, all together," he added. .
