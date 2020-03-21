Person living at UC Irvine Graduates Positive housing tests for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

IRVINE (CBSLA) – A person living at the UC Irvine graduate student residence has tested positive for COVID-19, the university campus announced Saturday.

UCI notified that a graduate student housing resident tested positive # COVID19. The patient, who is not a student, is isolated and the risk of contamination is low. Follow @CAgovernor Stay at home order. UCI Information Center COVID19: https://t.co/Q3pVdgGlKC – UC Irvine (@UCIrvine) March 21, 2020

It is unclear when the person was tested for the virus.

Orange County health officials said Friday that there are 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

