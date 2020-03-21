Person living at UC Irvine Graduates Positive housing tests for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
<pre><pre>Person living at UC Irvine Graduates Positive housing tests for coronavirus - CBS Los Angeles

IRVINE (CBSLA) – A person living at the UC Irvine graduate student residence has tested positive for COVID-19, the university campus announced Saturday.

It is unclear when the person was tested for the virus.

%MINIFYHTMLe5678eabc61482470f7da21dfe5f6bf711%%MINIFYHTMLe5678eabc61482470f7da21dfe5f6bf712%

Orange County health officials said Friday that there are 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

To learn more about COVID-19 in Orange County, click here.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

%MINIFYHTMLe5678eabc61482470f7da21dfe5f6bf713%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here