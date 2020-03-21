Person living at UC Irvine Graduates Positive housing tests for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

IRVINE (CBSLA) – A person living at the UC Irvine graduate student residence has tested positive for COVID-19, the university campus announced Saturday.
It is unclear when the person was tested for the virus.
Orange County health officials said Friday that there are 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
