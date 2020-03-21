Pence staff test positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML6d1cc7cfadf9668b91d03fac3eb2f77011% %MINIFYHTML6d1cc7cfadf9668b91d03fac3eb2f77012%

A staff member at Vice President Mike Pence's office tested positive for coronavirus, Vice President Katie Miller's press secretary said in a statement Friday night. The office said neither President Trump nor Pence had "close contact,quot; with the individual, but the ramifications of positive evidence for the vice president's office are still unclear.

"Tonight, we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual," Miller said in a statement. "Additional contact tracking is ongoing according to CDC guidelines."

The case appears to be the first confirmed and reported case of the virus among White House staff. The identity of the individual and the role of the individual in the vice president's office were not disclosed.

Coronavirus: the race to respond ›

Trump tasked Pence with running the administration response to coronavirusand Pence has worked closely with the governors and participated in daily briefings at the White House. When asked Friday what his message is for Americans who are scared because the pandemic disrupts American life as it is known, Pence replied, "I would say don't be afraid, stay tuned."