Paulo Dybala: Juventus striker self-isolates after positive coronavirus test | Football news

The Argentine international is the third Juventus player affected, after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi

Last update: 03/21/20 6:31 pm

Juventus and Argentine forward Paulo Dybala have tested positive for coronavirus.

The 26-year-old forward is currently asymptomatic and self-isolating at home.

Dybala announced on Twitter that he and his partner Oriana Sabatini had tested positive. He is the third Juve player affected after defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Dybala wrote: "Hello everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results of the Covid-19 test and that both Oriana and I have tested positive.

"Fortunately we are in perfect condition. Thank you for your messages."

A Juventus statement said: "Paulo Dybala underwent medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19.

"He has been in voluntary isolation since Wednesday, March 11.

"He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regimen. He is fine and asymptomatic."

