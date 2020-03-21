Panic seizes Lucknow after Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid – 19

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19, also known as the coronavirus. Kanika was part of the meetings in the city that apparently also included several ministers among the guests. People on social media have criticized her for the negligence she showed in attending social gatherings rather than opting for quarantine.

Now, it appears that this has led to panic among the employees of a Lucknow bank. According to a report, Manoj Kunar, who heads the Bank of Baroda's Latush Red branch in the city, visited Kanika's residence two days ago and spent about half an hour there. In fact, Kumar was even asked to go into social isolation, but he refused to go through with it. Branch employees are now concerned that they are at risk as they share the same office as Manoj.

We previously reported that an FIR was filed against Kanika Kapoor at Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow. Reports are now going around that another FIR has been filed on behalf of the singer in Muzaffarpur of Bihar.