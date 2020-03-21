Owner of a Castro Valley gun shop, the claims shop, closed on demand, is an "essential business,quot;

CASTRO VALLEY (KPIX) – In a time of quarantine and orders to stay home, should a gun shop be considered an "essential business,quot;?

That's the debate in Alameda County when sheriff's officers order to shut down gun stores that continue to defy the shelter-in-place order.

Over the past week, the sheriff's office repeatedly told Solar Tactical in Castro Valley to close, and on Friday, the store owner finally closed the store after the district attorney threatened him with a lawsuit.

However, some people argue that gun shops are important in keeping people safe.

"There has been an invasion of the house two doors down from where I lived," said Joshua Boothby, who stopped at Solar Tactical to pick up a gun. Boothby had purchased the weapon 10 days ago. And it was ready for harvesting after the required cool down period and background check. He arrived at the store on Friday afternoon and found it closed.

Boothby said that weapons and ammunition are essential in these uncertain times. He already owns a shotgun, but he thought that a pistol would better protect his family if someone breaks into his Castro Valley home.

"It is a little bit troubling that, as if you were hearing about martial law it could go into effect and then you hear about the release of prisoners," Boothby said.

Solar Tactical closed its stores in Livermore and Castro Valley on Friday morning.

"A gun store is an essential business because it is a Second Amendment right," explained Solar Tactical owner Mike Addis. "Many of our clients are business owners and are concerned about looting or concerned about their personal safety around the house," added Addis.

Addis said the business has skyrocketed and that the majority of customers are first-time buyers. He felt unfairly attacked and singled out by the sheriff.

"Definitely a mixed message. Up and down California, some stores are open, others are not. Big 5 can sell weapons right now. Walmart can sell weapons right now, ”Addis said.

“This was never a discussion about the Second Amendment. This was an argument about the essential versus the non-essential in the fight against COVID-19, ”said Sgt. Ray Kelly, spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says that in a health crisis, they have difficult decisions to make.

“People who are buying guns now, suddenly, who didn't own guns before, what kind of training and experience do they have in handling those guns? That's a concern, "Sgt. Kelly said.

Kelly said gun stores were not labeled essential businesses. But, almost everyone has an opinion on whether gun stores are essential.

"It is not essential," said Daniel Alderete de Pinole. "It's not a grocery store, you have to eat. You have to go to the hospital. But (the gun store), for what reason? Are you going to shoot the coronavirus? Alderete wondered.

Addis said it may reopen depending on what your attorney advises. They are reviewing the legal situation and trying to convince county leaders that gun shops are an essential business.