Overturned oil tanker spills thousands of gallons near the Central Coast Reservoir – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA MARIA (Up News Info / AP) – A tanker truck overturned an embankment on Saturday, spilling up to 6,000 gallons of crude oil into a river that empties into a dam and reservoir near the town of Santa Maria, on the central coast of California, authorities said.

The driver was not injured, and the cause of the single-vehicle accident on Route 166 was under investigation, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Nikki Stevens.

The normally dry Cuyama River flows after a release of water into the Twitchell Reservoir on September 2, 2017, near Santa Maria, California. (George Rose / Getty Images)

He said crews were competing to prevent oil spilled from the Cuyama River from reaching the dam and Twitchell Reservoir, providing flood control and water conservation in the central coast region.

They built a dirt berm and threw a barrier, essentially a floating fence, into the water to contain the oil. In addition, Stevens said, they laid large pipes at the bottom of the river to keep uncontaminated water flowing into the dam while using pads to absorb the floating oil slick.

The weather was essential because rain was forecast for Sunday.

"The land berm is not going to withstand running water," said Stevens. "They are working as aggressively as they can to clean this up."

