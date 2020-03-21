Oprah interviews Idris Elba about the diagnosis of coronavirus in the new Apple series "Oprah Talks COVID-19" – Deadline

Home Entertainment Oprah interviews Idris Elba about the diagnosis of coronavirus in the new...

Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey on "Oprah Talks COVID-19." (Credit: Apple TV+)

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, Oprah Winfrey has released a new Apple TV + series on the pandemic titled Oprah speaks COVID-19.

In the first episode, Winfrey talks to actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, from a distance, about how they are dealing with the situation after Elba tested positive for the virus.

Winfrey posted a preview clip on Saturday night on Twitter. In the video, Elba says: "One of the advantages of all this drama is that we are forced to think together as a race, as a human race."

Oprah speaks COVID-19 it is now streaming and can be viewed on Apple TV +, with or without subscription. The first episode can be viewed at apple.co/-oprahtalks.

Viewers in more than 100 countries can stream the series on Apple TV +, on the Apple TV app. The new episodes will be released weekly and will continue to be free to all viewers around the world.

