Online is the "new normal" for performances – Deadline

The new normal for musicians is here. Tours are not allowed, there are no concerts, there are no club concerts, there is no recording outside the house, and even playing on the street is not allowed.

Fortunately, there is the internet, social media, and websites. While membership is not what it is for live touring, it is a vital line to stay in touch with fans and direct them to take action for safety, charity, and the public good.

MTV is stepping up, restarting its MTV Unplugged franchise in a series of online concerts. Wyclef Jean started it and other artists will be revealed soon.

The hosts of the nightly chats are also still connecting with new content online. Last night Jimmy Kimmel brought The Killers in for a performance.

Not all performances are selfish. Jewel will host a Live From San Quarantine: A Livestream Concert through their official Instagram and Facebook pages to raise funds to benefit their Never Broken program. Previously scheduled as a live event, it was to raise $ 1.8 million in a fundraiser that has since been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The show will be presented online tonight at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on social media.