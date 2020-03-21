Oleksandr Usyk Vows to Get Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury World Heavyweight Titles | Boxing news

















0:56



Oleksandr Usyk ruled out Dereck Chisora's tactics before the O2 matchup

Oleksandr Usyk has promised to take world titles from Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury while trying to break Britain's dominance at heavyweight.

The Ukrainian pound-for-pound star has set his sights on British duo Joshua and Fury, who have all the world belts, but first he is preparing to take on Derek Chisora ​​at The O2 on May 23. live at the Sky Sports box office, in just his second fight in the top division.

Usyk became the undisputed cruiserweight champion while winning the World Boxing Super Series and is not discouraged at the prospect of challenging unified king Joshua, or recently crowned WBC Fury champion.

Anthony Joshua has the & # 39; super & # 39; titles of the AMB of the FIB and the OMB

"I work hard at it," Usyk said when asked about his goal of having all the world heavyweight titles.

But the supremely talented left-hander had no preference for Joshua or Fury, replying, "I want to fight both of them."

Joshua has already staged a mandatory IBF title fight against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, live at the Sky Sports box office, with Fury hoping to defend his WBC title in a third fight with Deontay Wilder, though Usyk is paying little attention to either champion.

New WBC champion Tyson Fury will face Deontay Wilder again

"The last thing I think about is who will fight whom. No predictions," Usyk said.

Usyk was installed as the WBO mandatory challenger for Joshua after moving on to heavyweight, but he was not prepared to sit back and wait for his title shot.

The 33-year-old suffered a bicep injury before his divisional debut against Chazz Witherspoon, a seventh-round victory, while he recently was hampered by an elbow problem and wants to sharpen his skills with the Chisora ​​fight.

"I need to stay active. I need to box," he said. "If your vocation is passive, it is not good. If you stay active, it is very good. This is my active vocation."

0:50 Usyk turned off any tension by asking for a selfie with Chisora Usyk turned off any tension by asking for a selfie with Chisora

Promoter Eddie Hearn is eager to stage an undisputed world heavyweight title fight between Joshua and Fury before the end of the year, but Usyk's team remains determined to challenge fellow Olympic gold medalist first.

"Right now, we have to win (against Chisora), then after the mandatory WBO fight," said Usyk's manager Egis Klimas. Sky Sports.

"I think Anthony wants this fight too. Good fighters want to fight good fighters. Anthony sees a good challenge at Oleksandr and wants to go there. Everyone says Oleksandr will give Anthony trouble, but Anthony believes otherwise, so he wants prove that he is strong.

"In the UK it would make sense, it wouldn't make sense to go to the United States with a boxer from the UK and one from the Ukraine. UK fans know Usyk."