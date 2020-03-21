Oilers sign Raphael Lavoie for entry-level contract

%MINIFYHTMLc73125e7135409c1a827bc33a849c6bd11% %MINIFYHTMLc73125e7135409c1a827bc33a849c6bd12%

Even with the NHL on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, teams still plan ahead.

The Edmonton Oilers haven't been playing, but that doesn't mean they aren't making moves. The team announced on Saturday that it signed 2019 draft recruit Raphael Lavoie for an entry-level deal, getting another promising prospect in the fold.

Lavoie, taken 38th overall by the Oilers, comes from a split season at QMJHL. The Chambly native, Que., Accumulated 82 points (38 goals) in 55 games divided between Halifax Mooseheads and Chicoutimi Sagueneens before the three leagues that make up the CHL canceled the rest of their regular season earlier this week.

The speedy 19-year-old forward has scored at least 30 goals in each of the past three seasons in QMJHL. He also won gold with Canada at the World Juniors 2020, recording a pair of assists in seven games for Red and White.