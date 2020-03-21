Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly dating a black woman now

%MINIFYHTML7acd9069d34724cab59b9a1f3d1ee26811% %MINIFYHTML7acd9069d34724cab59b9a1f3d1ee26812%

The NFL wide receiver, who has been widely criticized for dating Instagram model Lauren Wood, is seen outside Poppy Nightclub in West Hollywood with his alleged new baby.

Odell Beckham Jr., who has been known for his penchant for dating white or Latino women, has apparently changed his preference for women. The NFL star is now reportedly dating a black woman, after her widely criticized relationship with Lauren Wood.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver has been spotted with his alleged new girl. In photos obtained by MTO News, the two were seen outside of Poppy Nightclub in West Hollywood, apparently after going to the club together.

It is unknown if they left the club together, but one of Odell's friends claims that the beautiful girl is the 27-year-old athlete's new girlfriend. The friend says, "Odell has always dated white or Latina women. She is the first black woman he has ever dated."

The black-haired beauty rocked a black sweater, lightweight jeans, and knee-high black boots for the excursion. As for Odell, he also opted for a casual look with a black t-shirt, denim jacket and ripped jeans. He also wore a black cap, white sneakers, and carried a black bag, while wearing some necklaces, bracelets, and a gold watch. The rumored couple walked side by side, but did not show any PDAs.

Before being seen with the black woman, Odell was in love with Instagram model Lauren Wood. Their relationship sparked a backlash as many believed that Lauren was a white woman, when in fact she is a black woman.

Responding to criticism, OBJ responded to the haters: "So people can't be happy anymore? Everyone should be about color. And, in fact, you have to give some explanations to do to tell me. .. you're not …. white !!!? Awwwwh the deception ".

She added, "All the women in these comments whose hatred (without disrespect whatsoever) would not yell at everyone if it was a gamble down the line. Stop it. I am very grateful for the women put on this earth … I really mean it. seriously, but some of you comment is hittt. "

However, it is unclear when Odell and Lauren separated or if they really separated or not. They were still very close when they went on vacation to Africa in February.