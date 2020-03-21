OC firefighter tests positive for coronavirus, county cases rise to 65 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County rose to 65 on Friday, an increase from 12 new cases, including a firefighter.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the firefighter experienced symptoms while working at Station # 4 in Irvine and went home sick. The authority said the firefighter was recovering at his home and was experiencing mild symptoms.

It was not immediately known how the firefighter contracted the disease.

The authority said 24 other firefighters came into contact with the infected firefighter and were placed in isolation in the home.

Of the total, 28 residents contracted the disease while traveling, seven were spread from person to person and 26 were community-acquired cases, according to Orange County public health officials. The remaining four cases were under investigation.

For the first time, county authorities reported that a child under the age of 18 has been diagnosed with the virus. Thirty-three cases were reported in people 18 to 49 years old, 19 between the ages of 50-64 and 12 in people older than 65 years. Thirty-nine of the confirmed cases are men and 26 women.

County officials said 994 people have been evaluated, leaving the county with enough tests for 930 people.

Ten Orange County Jail inmates with flu-like symptoms have been evaluated, but authorities were waiting for the results and said no one had tested positive as of Friday.

Meanwhile, the Orange County Transit Authority said it would reduce service due to the drastic drop in passenger numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic.