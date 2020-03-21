Oakland Nonprofit Tech Lends Devices to Students for Remote Learning – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – With the coronavirus forcing many California school districts to emphasize online learning, some students face a big challenge: They don't have computers yet.

The non-profit company Tech Exchange is helping families in need to obtain computers, internet access and computer skills so that students can continue their education for free.

"Beyond the immediate need here in Oakland, between Alameda County, Contra Costa County and Santa Clara County, we need 4,000 to 5,000 devices," said Tech Exchange director of sales and technical support Joel Pain.

Tech Exchange gets all kinds of high-quality computers, tablets, and desktops recalled from companies upgrading to new devices. The devices regenerate images and certify that all data has been erased.

Some new Sprint newcomers go to Oakland High students.

"These are the first batch of 300 going to 12 take-and-eat sites that are established here by OSD," said Peña.

Dwayne Butler's son received his tablet early.

"His grades are not the best, but this will help him improve them." So, you know, it was a great opportunity for us to come and get one, "Butler said.

Tech Exchange has been around for 20 years. They say that in the last 4 years alone, 10,000 devices have been restored and delivered to high school students throughout the Bay Area. Now more than ever, the need is great.

The only downside is that students must return the devices when they graduate.