Northern Ireland Peace Laureate Betty Williams dies at 76

The People of Peace initially faced violent opposition from the I.R.A. – Participants in the first Women of Peace march in Belfast were assaulted, accused of collaborating with the British, but the momentum behind the movement waned and there were disagreements between the three leaders over strategy and funding. Since the late 1970s, the organization has had little presence in Northern Ireland.

Criticized for failing to donate all of her Nobel Prize money to the cause, Ms. Williams left Peace People in 1980 and immigrated to the United States, settling in Florida. He returned to live in the Republic of Ireland in 2004.

Like Ms. Corrigan, Ms. Williams used her profile as a Nobel laureate to campaign on international issues, including the well-being of children and world peace. She gave an extensive conference in the United States.

Relations with Ms. Corrigan, which had become strained when the People of Peace marked, were repaired after Ms. Williams's return to Ireland. In 2006, they joined four other Nobel Prize-winning women to found the Women's Nobel Initiative, which promotes peace, women's rights, and other causes. After a visit to Iraq that same year, Williams caused controversy when he said at a children's seminar in Australia that he did not believe it was nonviolent.

"Right now, I would love to kill George Bush," he said, referring to President George W. Bush. "I don't know how I got the Nobel Peace Prize, because when I watch the children die, the anger in me is incredible." It is our duty as human beings, no matter how old we are, to become the protectors of human life. "

After Ms. Williams' death, Ms. Corrigan made a statement of condolence on the Peace People website, saying in part: "Betty was a woman of great courage with a passion for peace and love and compassion for all. children,quot;.