Northern Ireland Peace Laureate Betty Williams dies at 76

Betty Williams, a grassroots activist who shared the 1976 Nobel Peace Prize as the founder of a protest movement that mobilized tens of thousands of people to demand an end to sectarian violence in Northern Ireland known as Trouble, died on Tuesday. She was 76 years old.
His death was announced on the website of the Nobel Peace Prize, which did not provide further details.
A receptionist from the West Belfast office, Ms. Williams witnessed an incident on August 10, 1976, in which a gunman from the Irish Republican Army turned his car onto a sidewalk, killing three children from a family e seriously injuring her mother, who later took her own life. The gunman had just been fatally shot in pursuit of British soldiers.
Surprised, Ms. Williams quickly organized a petition to protest the continuing violence, collecting thousands of signatures in her district, Andersonstown. Days later, she joined the dead children's aunt, Mairead Corrigan, and journalist Ciaran McKeown to form a mass protest movement, initially known as Women of Peace and later called People of Peace. (Mr. McKeown died in September).
His grassroots movement fueled mass protests in Northern Ireland and Great Britain demanding an end to violence, between mainly Roman Catholic republican militants who wanted a united Ireland, and soldiers and police forces defending Northern Ireland membership in the United Kingdom. Protestant militants also contributed to the conflict, which claimed at least 3,500 lives between 1968 and 1998, when a peace agreement was signed between Britain, Ireland and parts of Northern Ireland.
Although the problems continued for 22 years after the movement's founding, Peace People was the first sign of massive public resistance to paramilitary violence in Northern Ireland, uniting members of the Catholic and Protestant communities. Many believed that it contributed to a sharp reduction in the number of murders in Northern Ireland after 1976.
Mrs. Williams and Mrs. Corrigan jointly received the Nobel Prize. Mr. Nobel did not recognize Mr. McKeown (although many thought it should have), perhaps because the People of Peace had originally been perceived as a women's movement.
In her acceptance speech, Ms. Williams said that "the death of those four young men in a terrible moment of violence caused frustration to erupt and created the possibility of a real peace movement."
"As far as we are concerned," he continued, "every death in the past eight years, and every death in every war that was waged, represents life unnecessarily wasted, the work of a rejected mother."
The People of Peace initially faced violent opposition from the I.R.A. – Participants in the first Women of Peace march in Belfast were assaulted, accused of collaborating with the British, but the momentum behind the movement waned and there were disagreements between the three leaders over strategy and funding. Since the late 1970s, the organization has had little presence in Northern Ireland.
Criticized for failing to donate all of her Nobel Prize money to the cause, Ms. Williams left Peace People in 1980 and immigrated to the United States, settling in Florida. He returned to live in the Republic of Ireland in 2004.
Like Ms. Corrigan, Ms. Williams used her profile as a Nobel laureate to campaign on international issues, including the well-being of children and world peace. She gave an extensive conference in the United States.
Relations with Ms. Corrigan, which had become strained when the People of Peace marked, were repaired after Ms. Williams's return to Ireland. In 2006, they joined four other Nobel Prize-winning women to found the Women's Nobel Initiative, which promotes peace, women's rights, and other causes. After a visit to Iraq that same year, Williams caused controversy when he said at a children's seminar in Australia that he did not believe it was nonviolent.
"Right now, I would love to kill George Bush," he said, referring to President George W. Bush. "I don't know how I got the Nobel Peace Prize, because when I watch the children die, the anger in me is incredible." It is our duty as human beings, no matter how old we are, to become the protectors of human life. "
After Ms. Williams' death, Ms. Corrigan made a statement of condolence on the Peace People website, saying in part: "Betty was a woman of great courage with a passion for peace and love and compassion for all. children,quot;.
Ms. Williams often attributed her religious tolerance and role as a community activist to her mixed Protestant-Catholic heritage.
Elizabeth Smyth was born on May 22, 1943 in Belfast. Her Protestant father was a butcher; his mother, a Roman Catholic, was a housewife. The family lived in the mainly Catholic section of West Belfast.
In 1961 she married Ralph Williams, a Protestant marine engineer, with whom she had two children, Paul and Deborah. The marriage ended in divorce. She later married James T. Perkins, an educator, with whom she moved to Florida in 1982.
Information on survivors was not immediately available.
After attending Catholic schools in Belfast, Ms. Williams took secretarial courses before finding office work. He became a full-time peace activist after helping found Peace People.
President Michael D. Higgins of Ireland paid tribute to Ms. Williams after her death, saying that her fight for peace involved "a commitment that she brought with her to the end."
However, there were no such public statements after Williams and Corrigan returned to Belfast, and the Problems, since the Nobel ceremony, were greeted by what was said to be a disappointing crowd of just 2,500 people. Not a single member of the city's 52-member council attended the rally.
As The New York Times reported at the time, "It was a bittersweet welcome for the women whose work between Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland won them the 1976 award."
The office continued: “For a time there were kisses and hugs as the two women walked down the main street in Belfast. But there was no organized civic reception for them, and they even had to undergo searches at the security barriers on the street. "