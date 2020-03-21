North Texas Hospital reports a spike in severe child abuse cases; Believe Linked To Stress From Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Cook Children & # 39; s Hospital doctors say they believe the stress from the coronavirus pandemic is related to six cases of severe child abuse that were observed in the hospital this week.

Cook Children & # 39; s says he normally sees many of these cases over the course of a month.

All the children admitted this week were under 4 years old.

"We knew an increase in abuse was going to occur, but this happened faster than we imagined," said Christi Thornhill, director of the Trauma Program, the CARE and Fostering Health team at Cook Children & # 39; s. "I mean this happened in a week and these are really bad cases of abuse."

Jamye Coffman, M.D., medical director of the Cook Children's Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Center and the CARE team, believes these unprecedented times have simply become too much for some parents.

"People are much more stressed right now," said Dr. Coffman. "They are financially stressed. Some people lost their job or worried about keeping their current job. They lost their income. You have stress from being crowded. They are all locked together. They feel like they cannot get away from each other. These stressors can lead to abuse. "

Dr. Coffman said another factor is that people cannot stay away from the COVID-19 news, as it is constantly on television and social media.

It is more difficult to take children to a grandparent or neighbor's house at this time and children do not go to school to give their parents some free time.

In a press release on Friday, Cook Children spoke about what families can do now:

"Most of us know family members or neighbors that we can communicate with when we know that this may be a high-stress situation," said Dr. Coffman. "I think maintaining a certain human connection is extremely important so that people don't feel isolated or feel so alone, which can reduce some of the anxiety and frustration." It may even be a phone call to someone to say "I'm having trouble,quot; or even "My kids are driving me crazy."

Dr. Coffman emphasized that it is normal to feel more frustrated due to unknown and uncertain times, but when you are frustrated, it is okay to ask for help or to approach and ask for advice.

Childhelp.org offers a resource for parents and children alike during this time. For this article, we call this organization. They told us that they are currently available to help and receive any phone calls. The national child abuse hotline is 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453.

Thornhill encourages people to get involved during this difficult time. The number one reporter on child abuse continues to be teachers, but children are not seeing them right now.

"We are concerned with who will see the abuse and report it at this time," Thornhill said. "That's where we need neighbors and other family members to pay attention. If you hear the child next door yell, ask for help. We all need to be involved. As much as most of us don't want, we all need to make it happen. our bussines ".

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, contact the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services toll-free at 1-800-252-5400, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can also file a report using the secure TDFPS website. Reports made through this website take up to 24 hours to process.

The Texas Abuse Hotline is 1-800-252-5400.

