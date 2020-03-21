Nikki Sixx expresses her frustration at & # 39; irresponsible people & # 39; for disobeying the enclosure of the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML42a012499484cfbd2cf331d1fd81b20911% %MINIFYHTML42a012499484cfbd2cf331d1fd81b20912%

How inconvenient is death? Please be smart. Don't be stupid & # 39; & # 39 ;, stresses the bassist of Motley Crue after observing the behavior of the young people following an order to stay home overnight.

Rocker Nikki Sixx launched a searing attack on his fellow Californians, who do not appear to follow strict state guidelines for blocking the coronavirus.

the Motley Crue The star came to Instagram on Friday (March 20) to attack people who refuse to change their behavior despite an order to stay home for the night announced by State Governor Gavin Newsom.

The politician ordered all Californians to stay home, away from contact with other people, and to only make trips that were absolutely necessary.

"I went for a walk today to look around," Sixx wrote. "I was a little surprised at how irresponsible people were. I saw people going in and out of a bookstore (Barnes n Nobles), I passed my mall and people came and went acting like nothing was wrong (No one was wearing latex gloves ) or masks) I see that spring break is still in Florida. "

"WHAT THE F ** K IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE? I will protect my family at all costs. You should too. Young people are acting in such a chivalrous way. I have heard people say that this is inconvenient. What inconvenience is death? Please be smart. Don't be stupid. "