Niall Horan lands UK No.1's first solo album with & # 39; Heartbreak Weather & # 39;

Days after fearing the coronavirus would reduce his chances of having his second effort to debut at the top, the One Direction member calls the achievement "incredible".

Niall HoranThe second release, "Heartbreak Weather", topped the UK album chart, making it his first British solo number one.

The Irish singer was forced to celebrate his success at home when the British isolated themselves due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is huge for me," he said. "I spent 14 months on this album and receiving it like this is amazing to me."

Niall, who failed to make it to the top of the UK charts with his 2017 debut "Flicker," feared that the COVID-19 blockade would reduce his chances of debuting at number one, and told fans on Instagram Live at Earlier this week: "I've really enjoyed making Instagram life this week. Obviously I would have preferred to have been on the relevant TV shows, on radio stations, etc., but to be live from the comfort of my own living room. Being has been a lot of fun. "

"It has been a great way to chat with fans in their hundreds of thousands and see their reactions to the album."

the Only one direction star travel companion, Lewis Capaldi, is left at two with "Divinely uninspired in a hellish degree", and the British duo The shires It is at three with "Good morning".

British indie rockers Circas Waves enter the table at four with "Sad Happy", and Lil Uzi VertThe album "Eternal Atake" completes the first five.

There's also a new number one on the singles chart, like San Juan& # 39; Roses & # 39; Climb a place to the top, pushing WeekendThe "Blinding Lights" are reduced to two.