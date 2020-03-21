Newsom requires mail ballots for 25th congressional special election – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order requiring that all voters in Congressional District 25 receive a ballot by mail for the May 12 special election in an effort to protect public health and safety during the outbreak. of coronavirus.

The order also authorizes and encourages election officials to make voting opportunities available in person on or before Election Day.

On March 3, Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita and Republican Mike Garcia clashed to complete the last seven months of former Katie Hill representative D-Santa Clarita, who resigned on November 1 due to allegations. of a relationship. with a staff member and the online launch of explicit photos.

Neither Smith nor Garcia obtained the 50 percent plus vote required to take the seat that night.

The May 12 special election will determine which of the two candidates will occupy the last seven months of Hill's term.

In addition to the special elections, the same candidates faced each other in a regularly scheduled primary election for the same office. Smith and Garcia will also compete to take office for a full term during the November 3 general election.

Congressional District 25 includes the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the northern San Fernando Valley, the Antelope Valley, and eastern Ventura County.

