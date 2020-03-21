Newsom announces that much-needed masks are headed for hospitals; Ennobling effort calls – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML7d9c887494f588ee0ca21d2a72dd998d11% %MINIFYHTML7d9c887494f588ee0ca21d2a72dd998d12%

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – As hospitals across the state prepare for a wave of coronavirus patients, Governor Gavin Newsom said Saturday that millions of much-needed masks were being shipped to healthcare facilities in California, and more were on the way.

Newsom said 10 million masks were shipped last week, with 1.5 million delivered in the past few days. Still, healthcare providers say they need more while setting up their facilities.

"It is at times like this when we are filled with anxiety, a great deal of uncertainty, and it is understandable that people have a scarcity mindset, as seen in some of the decisions people make with purchases," Newsom said in a address and question and answer session on Facebook, Saturday night.

"At the same time, it is a remarkable time to be honest with you," he continued. “I cannot express more gratitude at the same time that we are struggling right now. That's the incredible mindset that lingers, not only here in California, but across the country … a lot of the belief that we can get through this. "

In the past 48 hours, Newsom said he has been in talks with top scientists, researchers and engineers, including Nobel laureates, looking for solutions to the problems the growing outbreak has presented.

Among industry leaders, Newsom singled out Apple CEO Tim Cook for his promise to provide 1 million masks to state health workers. He said Tesla founder Elon Musk told him Saturday that his company would provide 250,000 more needed masks to California hospitals.

Newsom said that not only large companies were contributing. An unidentified Santa Rosa manufacturing company wanted to turn its production line into masks. And the Los Angeles garment district seamstresses also volunteered to contribute to the effort.

"It is ennobling," Newsom said of the effort. "We can really meet this moment."

At a press conference in Washington on Saturday morning, President Donald Trump tried to allay fears among the public about the crisis that a surge in patients could present. He said the aid was targeting overwhelmed hospitals, adding that private companies had agreed to provide desperately needed medical supplies to fight the spread of the virus.

But Trump seemed to be resisting calls from state and local officials and hospital administrators for more aggressive action. He said he was not ready to invoke his executive powers to compel companies to manufacture face masks and other equipment to protect frontline health workers.

He also said that FEMA would now control the flow of much-needed supplies across the country from the federal government. States, like Newsom's efforts in California, were making independent efforts to secure essential supplies.

Speaking at the briefing, Vice President Mike Pence said the federal government had ordered "hundreds of millions,quot; of N-95 face masks that can protect medical workers from the virus.

Trump added that the Hanes clothing company was among those that had enlisted to start producing masks, although the company said it would not be the N-95 masks that are more effective in protecting medical workers.

Neither Trump nor Pence would say when the masks would be ready, and FEMA officials couldn't specifically say when they would be delivered.

More than 21,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States, and that number is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

In the San Francisco Bay area, so far there were 662 cases in 9 counties, with 263 of those cases in Santa Clara County. As of Saturday, there had been 11 deaths in the Bay Area from the disease.