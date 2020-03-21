Newark Man Apologizes After Being Seen On Party Video Outside Despite State Under Quarantine Instructions

%MINIFYHTMLef4e05648720ec4be8364c1d1bc93ce111% %MINIFYHTMLef4e05648720ec4be8364c1d1bc93ce112%

Roommates, we know it hasn't been easy being in all day, and while you might be tempted to go out and meet your people, you might want to sit back!

In a now viral video, a young man from Newark, NJ was seen, very enlightened with his neighbors outside, despite the fact that the state was in quarantine and practiced social distancing.

In the video, you can see everyone living, laughing and having a great time. Police are also seen in the video asking people to return to their homes, which they refused to do.

It all seemed fun and games when the video started circulating on the ‘gram, but Mayor Was J Baraka caught up with this man, who is now issuing a public apology to his city. It also urges people to take the coronavirus seriously and warns against "doing it for the gram."

In an Instagram post, Mayor Baraka emphasizes the importance of the apology and asks the community to stop "minimizing,quot; the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is irresponsible for us to continue to minimize this as we watch our community become the victim of this," he says. "Maybe not you, but your grandparents and those who are vulnerable … no matter what other illnesses caused it, this one is also hurting us."

The state of NJ is currently following the quarantine protocol, which includes an 8pm curfew for all residents.