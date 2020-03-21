New York may establish temporary hospitals for virus cases

%MINIFYHTML0b626aac0bcb27f3fe49b312312143cf11% %MINIFYHTML0b626aac0bcb27f3fe49b312312143cf12%

New York state officials are considering establishing temporary hospitals on university campuses and at New York City's main convention center in preparation for a possible onslaught of coronavirus patients, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Cuomo said the government seeks to increase the capacity of hospital beds by 50 percent, to an additional 25,000 beds. Authorities have also identified 2 million protective masks to send to hot spots.

The state is reviewing four possible locations for temporary hospitals, which would be operated by the Army Corps of Engineers. The governor also said that one million N-95 masks will be shipped to New York City on Saturday, with another 500,000 masks going to Long Island. He's also trying to find a supplier for more dresses, and clothing companies are turning to make masks.

"Everything that can be done is being done," he said, adding: "We are literally touring the world in search of medical supplies."

New York has seen about 10,400 cases of coronavirus and about 1,600 people hospitalized. The rapidly advancing spread of the virus has strained healthcare systems around the world, and three U.S. states with a combined population of 70 million are moving to restrict residents to their homes to prevent its spread. California began restricting residents on Friday, and New York and Illinois were due to follow this weekend. Connecticut and Oregon were preparing to do the same.

Almost a week after strict restrictions on free movement and the closure of most stores in Spain, the police intensified their efforts to enforce confinement rules with additional fines and patrols to prevent city dwellers from Second residences in the country leave the city over the weekend.

Spain now has the third highest number of infections worldwide. On Saturday, he reported nearly 5,000 new cases on the last day, totaling nearly 25,000. The death toll rose to 1,326, from 1,002 on Friday.

As hospitals and nursing homes double under the burden of the virus outbreak, Spanish health authorities have recognized that some intensive care units in the most affected areas are near their limit, warning that they expect infections to continue. increasing before the measures reverse The trend has an effect.

The army was building a 5,500-bed field hospital at a convention center in Madrid, where hotels are also being converted into rooms for patients with viruses without serious respiratory problems.

Dr. Olga Meridiano, who treated victims of a jihadist bomb attack in Madrid in 2004 that killed nearly 200 people and injured many times more, said that nothing prepared her for the national health tragedy that Spain is now suffering.

"I've been through a lot of situations," he said from the central city of Guadalajara, where he works in a public hospital. "But nothing is like that."

"If we continue to see daily increases of 23%, this cannot be sustained much longer," Meridiano said. "We are doubling our shifts. We have strategies to endure this week, but beyond that we need to improve the situation because professionals are putting a lot of pressure, even emotionally ”.

In the state of Bavaria, in southern Germany, city squares were empty. The pigeons outnumbered people in London's bustling Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square a day after the British government ordered the closure of all bars, restaurants, cinemas and other places where people congregate.

But shoppers still flocked to street markets in both countries, in a sign that the restrictions were interpreted in mosaic form.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Africa rose to more than 1,000 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa. At least 40 of the 54 countries in Africa now have cases.

Nearly 287,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, including more than 11,900 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Almost 89,000 people have recovered.

For most people, the new virus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority recover.

Officials in many countries are desperate to avoid, or at least limit, a repeat of what happened in China and southern Europe. The coronavirus outbreak overwhelmed medical services in the central Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this year and is now pushing them to the limit in Italy, Spain and France.

Increasing numbers of cases in Italy have frustrated health officials. Statements by authorities at the start of the outbreak had raised hopes that new infections could soon begin to disappear. But on Friday, officials reported new record increases, with 5,986 new cases and 627 new deaths. The country, which has the largest outbreak in Europe, now has at least 47,021 cases and 4,032 deaths.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza called for a "great alliance,quot; between citizens and institutions, saying that "what matters most is the behavior of each individual." Giuseppe Sala, mayor of Milan, capital of the most affected region of Lombardy, tried to gather the 1.4 million citizens of the city, tweeting that "for now, we have understood that this is a marathon, not a sprint."

The state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, in southwestern Germany, offered on Saturday to receive patients from the neighboring French region of Alsace, which is struggling with a surge of infections that overwhelms hospitals.

Britain is still lagging behind Italy, Spain and France in spreading the virus, but the country's overburdened healthcare system is creaking. The state-funded National Health Service has about 4,000 critical care beds and about 5,000 fans, and authorities say it is far less than will be needed as the number of cases increases in the coming weeks. Britain, which has recorded 3,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 177 deaths, has already asked 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work.

Workers near Moscow rush to build a clinic to treat hundreds of coronavirus patients as Russia prepares for a wave of infections. Posters in the style of Soviet propaganda posters have been erected near the site, with one showing Mayor Sergei Sobyanin pointing at the viewer and the slogan "Builders – Minutes Count!"

China has been sending aid to several European countries, promoting its experience and expertise gained from fighting the outbreak at home. An Air China flight with 18 tons of medical supplies, including hundreds of thousands of protective and surgical masks, landed in the Greek capital, Athens, on Saturday morning.

As the pandemic has subsided in Asia, China and other parts of the region are now trying to avoid importing cases from Europe, the United States, and elsewhere.

China reported Saturday that its mainland had no new cases of the disease in the country for the third consecutive day, but 41 imported in the previous 24-hour period.

Movement restrictions are gradually easing in China as it tries to restart the economy without recovering from the disease. Officials in Wuhan are allowing supermarkets, convenience stores, and some other retail businesses to reopen from 9 a.m. at 6 p.m. if they are in areas with no confirmed or suspected cases.

In the USA In the USA, movement restrictions take effect Saturday in Illinois and Sunday in New York. All non-essential business workers will be required to stay home and meetings of any size are prohibited in New York. Exceptions will be made for important errands, such as shopping for food and medicine, and for exercise.

Blockades in California and other states caused the bags to drop again. Wall Street had its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 900 points and 17% on the week.

A Navy sailor assigned to the United States Central Command headquarters in Florida has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said more than 220,000 Americans were screened at airports while returning to the United States from countries affected by the coronavirus.

Auto maker BMW said it would shut down a huge manufacturing complex in South Carolina from April 3 to 19, and Nissan said it would suspend vehicle production at its two Mexican assembly plants next Wednesday through April 14. Car production resumed in China, but only partially.

Turkey more than tripled the number of countries to which flights were suspended to 68, as authorities banned picnics, barbecues and farewell meetings for new soldiers.

Cyprus authorities rejected a boat carrying some 100 migrants, citing government directives that prohibit the entry of foreign citizens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Colombian President Iván Duque announced on Friday night that all would be required to isolate themselves in their homes for three weeks starting Tuesday. Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela are already locked up.

A small relief came to the Severo Ochoa hospital in Madrid on Saturday when an army emergency unit arrived to take 15 patients to a huge field hospital that the military installed at a convention center in the capital.

Otherwise, the hospital is working beyond its capacity and receiving help from the local community: an educational center donated a load of masks and gloves. A group of soccer fan clubs brought hundreds of bottles of water.

Equally important to the hospital spokesman Jorge Rivera is the support that ordinary citizens show the country's health workers every night at 8 p.m. When Spaniards open their windows and applaud, they shout, turn on lights, and sometimes listen to music to show their appreciation for their efforts.

"For us, it is an adrenaline rush, for our morale," Rivera said from work. "He says we are all in this together, working to overcome this emergency and get our lives back."

Associated Press journalist Joseph Wilson in Barcelona and other AP reporters from around the world contributed to this report.

