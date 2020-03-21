New Slovak government sworn in amid coronavirus pandemic | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML5db6074bd81f0294d9b4d28e883987ae11% %MINIFYHTML5db6074bd81f0294d9b4d28e883987ae12%

A four-party coalition government took office in Slovakia, with the coronavirus outbreak as an immediate political challenge.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Saturday named a center-right coalition government led by Igor Matovic, leader of the Ordinary people and independent personalities (OLANO), after a February election that devastated the anti-corruption parties to power.

Matovic and his team were sworn in at a ceremony with the participants wearing protective masks as a precaution against coronavirus. SlovakIA has reported 137 cases of the virus this month with no deaths.

'Let's go to battle'

The government handover came as the coronavirus outbreak put Europe under lock and key, pressuring Matovic's four-party coalition to quickly form a cabinet.

"No one knows what form this (coronavirus) crisis will take, how long it will last and what consequences it will have," Matovic said.

"We have a remedy for the coronavirus: it is the solidarity, responsibility and determination of all the people who care about Slovakia, "he said." Let's go to battle. "

Matovic, 46, takes over amid a public health crisis that led his predecessor Peter Pellegrini to ban international passenger travel, close schools, and close most stores.

The country is the world's largest producer of cars per capita, but its four car plants have suspended production due to the virus outbreak.

The new government replaces the center-left Smer party that has ruled since 2012, a period of solid growth, although its popularity declined after the 2018 murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancé, sparking massive street protests.

OLANO, known for his anti-corruption publicity stunts, won a quarter of the vote in the February 29 election.

He will govern with three other parties: Sme Rodina (We are Family), a socially conservative and Eurosceptic party; SaS (Libertad y Solidaridad), an economically liberal party; and Za Ludi (for the people), a center-right party led by former President Andrej Kiska.

Richard Sulik, director of SaS, will be the deputy prime minister, and Eduard Heger of OLANO, a former manager of several private companies who will be proposed to be finance minister, will direct economic policy.

The government will face a vote of confidence within 30 days, but the coalition has 95 of the 150 seats in parliament, securing its place.

His majority will allow him to make changes to the constitution and Matovic has said that this could allow him to apply stronger criteria when appointing judges.

The investigation into the Kuciak murder uncovered communications between a businessman who is being tried for ordering the coup and politicians and judicial officials. The defendant has denied the charges.